UPDATE 1-Olympics-Sailing-Dutchman wins last men's windsurfing event

By Peter Smith

WEYMOUTH, England,7 Aug Dutchman Dorian van Rijsselberghe became the Olympic men's RS:X windsurfing champion on Tuesday, the final time the event will be held at the Games.

Britain's 2004 bronze medallist Nick Dempsey took silver in front of a cheering home crowd including his twice Olympic gold medallist wife Sarah Ayton and their son on the Nothe shoreline medal course.

Poland's veteran Olympic board campaigner Przemyslaw Miarczynski won bronze in his battle with Germany's Toni Wilhelm.

This was the last Olympic men's race on the RS:X board following an International Sailing Federation decision in May 2012.

Kiteboarding will replace windsurfing at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Dutch officials have said that Van Rijsselberghe will leave for California straight away to take up kiteboarding.

The 2011 world champion board scored six firsts from the 10 qualifying races, leaving all in his wake by the halfway stage, including 2008 silver and bronze medallists Julien Bontemps of France and Shahar Zubari of Israel. (Editing by Mark Meadows)