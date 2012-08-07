UPDATE 1-Olympics-Sailing-Dutchman wins last men's windsurfing event

(Adds details)
By Peter Smith
WEYMOUTH, England,7 Aug Dutchman Dorian van
Rijsselberghe became the Olympic men's RS:X windsurfing champion
on Tuesday, the final time the event will be held at the Games.
Britain's 2004 bronze medallist Nick Dempsey took silver in
front of a cheering home crowd including his twice Olympic gold
medallist wife Sarah Ayton and their son on the Nothe shoreline
medal course.
Poland's veteran Olympic board campaigner Przemyslaw
Miarczynski won bronze in his battle with Germany's Toni
Wilhelm.
This was the last Olympic men's race on the RS:X board
following an International Sailing Federation decision in May
2012.
Kiteboarding will replace windsurfing at the 2016 Rio de
Janeiro Games.
Dutch officials have said that Van Rijsselberghe will leave
for California straight away to take up kiteboarding.
The 2011 world champion board scored six firsts from the 10
qualifying races, leaving all in his wake by the halfway stage,
including 2008 silver and bronze medallists Julien Bontemps of
France and Shahar Zubari of Israel.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)