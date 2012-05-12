Olympics-Brazil looks to flex its sailing might in London

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO May 12 Brazil is known as a soccer
powerhouse. But if Olympic medals are any measure, it might just
as well be known as the country of sailing.
The South American nation has enjoyed more success on the
water than in any other discipline and Robert Scheidt is one of
its biggest names.
While not quite the household character in Brazil that
former soccer ace Ronaldo is, he's not far off, at least when
the Olympics come along.
"Brazil has won more Olympic medals in sailing than any
other sport and although Brazilians don't know how it works 100
percent, they know it and they know the heroes," Scheidt told
Reuters in an interview in his home city of Sao Paulo.
"When we win people stop us on the streets and congratulate
us. We know we'll never be as popular as football, which is like
a religion here, but we are doing what we love and we have a
great level of support to help us make our dreams come true."
Scheidt and his partner Bruno Prada are almost invincible in
the Star class. The pair won seven of nine competitions last
year and have been at the top of the world ranking almost
non-stop since July 2010.
They are the favourites to win the gold at the summer
Olympics in London.
If they do, Scheidt would become Brazil's greatest ever
Olympian, overtaking another sailor, Torben Grael, the one-time
king of Star. Scheidt has two gold and two silver medals, one
behind Grael's tally of two gold, a silver and two bronze.
"I think that Robert Scheidt is among the best top 10
sailors of all time," said Murillo Novaes, a yachting
commentator for ESPN Brasil and author of a book on Grael.
"He is so good because first and foremost he has natural
talent, sailing is second nature to him. Over and above that he
is very disciplined and that Germanic focus is what makes him
the phenomenon that he is."
SAILING POWERHOUSE
There are good reasons Brazil is a sailing powerhouse.
Brazil has 4,554 miles (7,329 km) of coastline and many of the
immigrants who came here over the centuries have been from
sea-faring cultures in places like Portugal, Italy, and
Scandinavia.
Scheidt made his name in the solo laser class, winning the
world junior title in 1991 and his first Olympic gold just five
years later. He dominated laser for a decade, winning eight
world titles and three Olympic medals, before moving to Star
with Prada in 2005.
The two classes are totally different, with Scheidt
comparing Star's larger keelboats to trucks alongside the
smaller and sportier laser vessels. Scheidt and Prada quickly
got the hang of them, though, and the pair took silver at the
Beijing Olympics in 2008.
Now they believe they are in pole position to go one better.
"We have come on hugely since the silver in Beijing," said
Prada. "We are much more mature, we know the boat much better,
and that makes us more confident, and as this is a psychological
game too, we are much more sure of what we are doing."
The pair are already familiar with the Olympic course at
Weymouth, having sailed there four times. Last year, they took
to the water on exactly the same dates the Olympic races will be
held to try to anticipate conditions.
They are hoping for varying weather during the seven-day
competition and will be praying for wind. Windless days drag the
competitors down to the same level, Prada said. As the Brazilian
pair are not specialists in any particular conditions, they feel
they have the best chance if there is a bit of everything.
"We really liked Weymouth, much more than Beijing," said
Scheidt, who was given the honour of carrying the Brazilian flag
into the opening ceremony four years ago.
"EUROPEANS TRAIN DIFFERENTLY"
"There are more clouds so you can see the wind easier. The
wind is stronger and then there is also the chance of having a
tail wind and that enables us to catch the waves, which is the
way we like to sail."
Scheidt says there are similarities between Brazilian
footballers and sailors. On the water, as on the football pitch,
Brazilians tend to be creative, especially compared to
Europeans, who are more pragmatic.
"Europeans train differently, they train lots more short and
intense regattas, whereas Brazilians do longer training, looking
to use the speed of the boat," Scheidt said.
"We know how to surf the waves and use their power.
Europeans are more about tactics and the fundamentals, the
start, which line to take, how to attack, how to defend. We are
free-er, in part because we don't have the same infrastructure."
Tactics, however, might be less decisive this time around.
In a bid to make sailing more accessible to a larger audience,
organizers have introduced some important changes, such as
putting GPS trackers on boats that allow spectators to follow
the races online.
And for the Olympics, there's an additional change that
could prove pivotal. In addition to the six regattas of around
four hours each, a final medal race has been introduced that is
a pared-down, point-to-point run over 30 minutes. The winner
gets double the points for that sprint, essentially making it a
medal decider.
Scheidt and Prada are well aware of the pressure their
favouritism carries. But they are not resting on their laurels.
"We have been doing this for 30 years so we know how to deal
with pressure," said Prada. "I think that the most important
thing is not to think you're the man, you need to keep working
hard and that's what we've been doing."