版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 20:40 BJT

Olympics-Women's sailing 470 opening series race 1 results

LONDON, Aug 3 The Netherlands won race 1 of the
Olympic women's sailing 470 opening series at the 2012 London
Games on Friday with 1 points at Weymouth Bay and Portland
Harbour in London. 
 
    Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 1 
    
1.  Lisa Westerhof/Lobke Berkhout (Netherlands) 1 points 
2.  Jo Aleh/Olivia Powrie (New Zealand)         2        
3.  Gil Cohen/Vered Buskila (Israel)            3        
4.  Enia Nincevic/Romana Zupan (Croatia)        4        
5.  Henriette Koch/Lene Sommer (Denmark)        5        
6.  Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain)         6        
7.  Amanda Clark/Sarah Lihan (U.S.)             7        
8.  Giulia Conti/Giovanna Micol (Italy)         8        
9.  Ai Kondo/Wakako Tabata (Japan)              9        
10. Camille Lecointre/Mathilde Geron (France)   10       

    Standings Women 470
1.  Lobke Berkhout/Lisa Westerhof (Netherlands) 1  
2.  Jo Aleh/Olivia Powrie (New Zealand)         2  
3.  Gil Cohen/Vered Buskila (Israel)            3  
4.  Enia Nincevic/Romana Zupan (Croatia)        4  
5.  Lene Sommer/Henriette Koch (Denmark)        5  
6.  Saskia Clark/Hannah Mills (Britain)         6  
7.  Sarah Lihan/Amanda Clark (U.S.)             7  
8.  Giovanna Micol/Giulia Conti (Italy)         8  
9.  Ai Kondo/Wakako Tabata (Japan)              9  
10. Camille Lecointre/Mathilde Geron (France)   10

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐