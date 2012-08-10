Olympics-Sailing-New Zealand and Britain vie for women's gold

| WEYMOUTH, England
WEYMOUTH, England Aug 10 New Zealand and
Britain were going into the 470 women's final on equal points at
the London Olympic sailing on Friday, with gold the prize for
one team.
World champions Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark of Britain and
World Cup winners Jo Aleh and Olivia Powrie, level after 10
races, were fighting to decide the colour of their medals off
England's south coast.
Dutch duo Lisa Westerhof and Lobke Berkhout, in third place
overall, were racing to avenge their defeat in this year's world
championships by France's Camille Lecointre and Mathilde Geron
who beat them to silver.
Lecointre and Geron were lying fourth, three points behind
commercial pilot Westerhof and Berkhout going into Friday's
medal race.
Brazil, Australia and Italy were also in contention for the
bronze with the race counting for double points.
The first 10 of the 20-strong field qualified for the medal
final raced on the spectator-friendly Nothe course. The 470
conventional racing dinghy is the one boat which is the same for
men and women.
Winds freshened on Friday after the women's lay day on
Thursday and shifted to southeasterly, bringing the swell from
the ocean.
