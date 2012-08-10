Olympics-Women's sailing 470 medal results

LONDON, Aug 10 New Zealand's Jo Aleh and Olivia
Powrie won the Olympic gold medal in the women's sailing 470
event on Friday. Britain's Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark won the
silver and Lisa Westerhof and Lobke Berkhout of the Netherlands
won the bronze.
Results Table
Results 470 Women Medal Race
1. Jo Aleh/Olivia Powrie (New Zealand) 2 points
2. Giulia Conti/Giovanna Micol (Italy) 4
3. Kathrin Kadelbach/Friederike Belcher (Germany) 6
4. Tara Pacheco/Berta Betanzos (Spain) 8
5. Camille Lecointre/Mathilde Geron (France) 10
6. Lisa Westerhof/Lobke Berkhout (Netherlands) 12
7. Fernanda Oliveira/Ana Barbachan (Brazil) 14
8. Elise Rechichi/Belinda Stowell (Australia) 16
9. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 18
10. Amanda Clark/Sarah Lihan (U.S.) 20
Standings Women 470
1. Jo Aleh/Olivia Powrie (New Zealand) 35 points
2. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 51
3. Lisa Westerhof/Lobke Berkhout (Netherlands) 64
4. Camille Lecointre/Mathilde Geron (France) 65
5. Giulia Conti/Giovanna Micol (Italy) 73
6. Fernanda Oliveira/Ana Barbachan (Brazil) 75
7. Elise Rechichi/Belinda Stowell (Australia) 83
8. Kathrin Kadelbach/Friederike Belcher (Germany) 84
9. Amanda Clark/Sarah Lihan (U.S.) 98
10. Tara Pacheco/Berta Betanzos (Spain) 101