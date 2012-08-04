Olympics-Sailing-Gold tops "to-do" list for Britain's 470 women

WEYMOUTH, England Aug 4 For Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark, the first step towards Olympic sailing gold in the 470 class was writing a list.

"We made a massive list of the things we needed to get done...and we got selected," said helmswoman Mills, who at 24-years-old is the younger and less experienced of the crew.

The pair only came together in February 2011 after Clark, 32, was left looking for a new helm when British team mate and 2008 Olympic Yngling gold winner Sarah Ayton decided that she was not going to pursue another medal.

But Clark, who competed at Qingdao in the 2008 Beijing Games but unlike other members of the dominant British team failed to make the medals, was not going to let the opportunity of competing at her home Olympics escape her.

"I was part of the Beijing 2008 team. I was sixth. Coming away sixth was pretty disappointing. London 2012 was what I wanted to do," Clark said in a recent interview with Reuters.

Not long after pairing up with Mills, the team were selected to represent Team GB in the demanding 470 dinghy at Weymouth and Portland on the south coast of England.

Mills, originally from Cardiff in Wales, and Clark, who hails from Essex in south east England where she learned to sail as a child, moved to the seaside town of Weymouth to train in the run up to the Games.

Their intensive schedule paid off and in May they won the world championships in Barcelona, Spain.

"The 470 is quite a physical boat. We are at the lighter end of the range in the fleet. A lot of our work is working out and eating," said a laughing Clark, whose job as crew involves "trapezing" off the side of the dinghy as it speeds through the waves, suspended only by a wire from the mast.

And while there is a strong team spirit among the male and female sailors in the British team, one thing the "470 Girls" as they have become known cannot bear are the hip-hop tracks which some of the men listen to while working out in the gym.

"We meet regularly as a team, we get on really well," said Mills, who describes Olympic gold medalist Ben Ainslie as an "inspiration" to her and the rest of the squad.

"Ever since I started sailing an Optimist (dinghy), Ben has been the don," she mused, before adding: "That sounds really cheesy doesn't it?"

Mills is the only Briton to have won the Optimist Girls' World Championship, a feat she achieved in 2003.

CONSTANT BANTER

Mills and Clark bring an infectious good humour and when ashore there is an easy repartee and constant banter. But while they admit it is not always so relaxed when out sailing, there is already a strong bond between the two.

"We are good about chatting on the water and moving on," said Mills.

Clark acknowledged the importance of the chemistry between the two women.

"When I sailed with Sarah (Ayton) and (Olympic gold medalist) Pippa (Wilson), it did not bring the best out in me," she said.

Despite being the junior partner in the relationship, Mills has the air of someone with many years of experience and takes the responsibilities of being the skipper seriously.

Racing aboard a yacht during the Round the Island Race only weeks before the Olympics began, she was clearly concerned about Clark injuring herself as she leapt around the cockpit "grinding" the winches in order to get the maximum speed.

"Mind your hands," she shouted at Clark as she steered the boat, which roared down the waves off the Isle of Wight at speeds approaching 20 knots.

But moments later her competitive side showed through as Mills, a tiny figure at the huge wheel of the racing machine, urged the rest of the crew on. She had another boat in her sights, with a friend and fellow Team GB squad member aboard.

For Clark, whose mother is Dutch, it is hard to get away from sailing or from the Olympic family.

Her onshore partner is 2008 Olympic Laser champion Paul Goodison, who is representing Britain in Weymouth and Portland in the single-handed dinghy.