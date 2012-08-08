Olympics-Sailing-NZ, GB women battle for gold in 470 class

| WEYMOUTH, England
WEYMOUTH, England Aug 8 New Zealand and Britain
sailed into joint first position on Wednesday ahead of the medal
race in their bid for Olympic gold in the women's 470
two-hander, with both teams certain of at least a silver medal.
New Zealand's 2011 World Champions Jo Aleh and Olivia Powrie
were out to get one over the New Zealand men who won silver in
the 49er class earlier on Wednesday.
"I guess they couldn't improve on silver. We can really try
to do better than the men," Aleh said. "It looks like it's all
on for the medal race."
Britain's 2012 World Champions Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark
outraced the Kiwis in the last of the two qualifying races to
draw level on 33 points each.
Competing on the Portland Harbour course in southwesterly
winds of up to 10 knots, Mills and Clark they had to sail their
best against the New Zealand pair and the Dutch team after
coming eighth in the first race, adding: "We now just need to
finish off."
The Dutch pair of Lisa Westerhof and Lobke Berghout lie in
third place overall with 52 points, three ahead of the French
team of Camille Lecointre and Mathilde Geron.
Westerhof had only one thing on her mind "and that is to win
bronze", she said. A Dutch team official told Reuters Westerhof
would return to flying after the Games - she is a 747 pilot for
the Dutch airline KLM.
