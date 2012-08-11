Olympics-Sailing-Finland win women's play-off for bronze

WEYMOUTH, England Aug 11 Finland beat Russia to
win the bronze medal in the women's Elliott match racing
play-off on Saturday, sealing the Nordic nation's second medal
of the Games.
The head-to-head best of five was won after four matches as
Finland's team of Silja Lehtinen, Silja Kanerva and Mikaela
Wulff raced through one metre waves and swell in strong
southeasterly winds into an unassailable 3-1 lead.
It was the Finns' second medal of the Games having earlier
gained silver in the women's windsurfing RS-X event and
fulfilled their promise of a year ago when Lehtinen led her team
to victory in the Olympic test regatta in Weymouth.
The matches were raced on the shoreline Nothe course in
front of thousands of spectators including an ecstatic
flag-waving, face-painted bunch of Finnish supporters, enjoying
the last day of the 2012 Olympic sailing events.
The Russian team of Ekaterina Skudina, Elena Siuzeva and
Elena Oblova, who lost 2-1 to Spain in the reduced three match
semi-final on Friday, were disappointed with their finish.
"It was our goal, our dream (to reach the final) so it is
frustrating", Skudina said.
They were in second place going into the quarter finals
behind the favourites from Australia.
