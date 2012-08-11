UPDATE 1-Olympics-Sailing-Spain win Elliot after Aussie skipper dunked

| WEYMOUTH, England
WEYMOUTH, England Aug 11 Spain won the women's
match racing gold on Saturday after Australia lost their skipper
overboard in the most dramatic racing conditions of the two-week
Olympic sailing regatta.
Olivia Price, 20, slipped from the back during a tacking
manoeuvre in winds up to 27 knots during the third of five
head-to-head races with the Spanish, costing Nina Curtis and
Lucinda Whitty valuable minutes as they hauled her back on
board.
In any other Olympic class, Australia's mishap would have
meant a capsize but the heavy 6-metre Elliot keelboat stayed
upright.
The 2011 European Champions, of Tamara Echegoyen Dominguez,
Sofia Toro Prieto Puga and Angela Pumariega Menendez won the
deciding fifth race for Spain by a clear 100 metres for a
gripping 3-2 finale to the Olympic sailing championship.
The Spaniards came into the tournament unheralded but
finished third in the qualifying round robin series winning
their semi-final against the Russians on Friday.
The 28-year-old Echegoyen Dominguez had predicted a tough
five race tussle with the Australians.
"I think all the races will be close," she said. Explaining
her success against more experienced teams, she said: "I think
the secret is that we have sailed with great concentration and
calm and I think the favourites have the pressure."
Their coach Toni Otero told his team to "treat it as a
training day" as they prepared for the fifth race.
They led throughout the decider to bring home Spain's second
sailing gold. Their first came in the women's Windsurfing RS:X
class earlier in the week.
The women's match racing started 14 days ago in the only
event in which each nation raced against the other in a round
robin series to decide the top eight qualifying boats for the
knockout final rounds.
Twelve countries took part in the 66 match series with
Australia winning all 11 of its opening matches.
The women's Elliott 6m high-performance keelboat was making
its last appearance as an Olympic class. The women will take up
the 49er FX a comparable boat to the men's 49er at the Rio
Olympics.
