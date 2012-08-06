Olympics-Sailing-China's Xu Lijia leads women's Laser Radial

WEYMOUTH, England Aug 6 World champion silver medallist Xu Lijia jointly led a four strong pack of women's Laser Radial sailors into the medal race on Monda, setting up a nail-biting finish for the first three places.

The Chinese sailor came back strongly in her last four races with two wins, a second and a fourth to set up her gold medal challenge against the 2011 World Champion Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands.

Ireland's Annalise Murphy, who was the surprise leader of the 41 sailors in the Radial class early last week with four straight firsts, and Belgium's Evi Van Acker, with two firsts, were together just one point behind the two leaders on 34 points.

The medal race, counting double points, was being contested on the Nothe course providing perfect viewing opportunities for large crowds on the grassy knoll above, but proving difficult for the sailors on a course acquiring a reputation for its shifty and deceptive airs.

The Laser Radial is a variation of the men's Laser dinghy featuring a smaller sail area.

Current World Champion and 2008 Silver medallist Gintare Scheidt of Lithuania was lying sixth on 68 points behind Britain's newcomer Alison Young who was disqualified for being early over the line in the last qualifying race on Saturday to leave her with 52 points. (Reporting by Peter Smith, editing by Matt Falloon)