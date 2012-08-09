Olympics-Sailing-Captain hails maritime security cordon success

| WEYMOUTH, England
WEYMOUTH, England Aug 9 The biggest threat the
security fleet patrolling the waters of the Olympic sailing
events has faced so far has been keeping pleasure boats away
from the dinghy of gold medallist Ben Ainslie, the captain of
the British Navy flagship Bulwark said.
The maritime security cordon surrounding Weymouth, on
England's south coast, has included the 18,500 tonne amphibious
assault warship as well as private fishing and recreational
craft that answered a call from Games organisers to help.
The Bulwark has been stationed a few miles offshore,
providing protection over a 50 square-mile coast and sea area in
an operation led by the police and other agencies from the
communications centre on board.
Superintendent Neil Mantel, one of the police maritime
commanders in charge, said their main role was "effectively
directing traffic ... almost like traffic control".
Incidents arising so far appeared to be attempts by
recreational yachts and motor cruisers to get too close to the
sailing or speeding in the restricted waters in Weymouth
harbour.
"They probably reached a peak during the Ben Ainslie
(British Olympic Champion) period when 200-300 were contacted by
LOCOG (the London 2012 Organising Committee)," Bulwark captain
Alex Burton said on Thursday.
"No one has got within three miles of the competing
rings(courses) at speed ... and at no stage have I had any
concerns for that reason and nor have the police."
Ainslie won the single-handed Finn class on Sunday, taking a
record-breaking fifth consecutive medal and becoming the most
successful Olympic sailor in front of a huge home crowd.
The security cordon was intended to be "a discreet
deterrence to ensure those who might wish to do ill against the
Games, don't. And that has been achieved," Burton said.
Two of the three Merlin anti submarine helicopters from the
Bulwark have circled above the sailing courses daily and a
number of her very fast Offshore Raiding Crafts showed
themselves from time to time in the bay.
The local boat owners who joined the mission to help monitor
the regatta courses have been in direct contact with the key
communications centre on board the Bulwark along with the
surveillance helicopters and Offshore Raiding Crafts.
Shaun Rogers, skipper of the small pleasure cruiser Liberty
Lass that has been ferrying personnel to and from the Bulwark,
told Reuters of the excitement of working with the ship.
"I've been working since 1967 with navy ships and ...
(despite my years) I still get a real buzz out of this," he
said.
(Editing by Alison Williams)