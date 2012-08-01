Olympics-Sailing-Cypriot Kontides surges into Laser gold contention

| WEYMOUTH, England
WEYMOUTH, England Aug 1 Pavlos Kontides raced
into gold-medal contention in the Laser dinghy at the Olympic
regatta on Wednesday, raising hopes of securing a first podium
finish at a Games by a Cypriot athlete.
Kontides, 22, took a second and fourth in the day's races
and holds a one-point lead over Australia's four-time world
champion Tom Slingsby after six races.
Kontides shares the same coach and trains with Croatia's
Tonci Stipanovic who sits third overall, seven points behind the
Cypriot.
"We have trained really hard on the water and in the gym and
when you have a good opponent, somebody to compare with and to
push you (it's good)," Kontides said.
"We are friends all the time off the water (but) on the
water I guess we are competing. This is sport."
Britain's 2008 Olympic gold medallist Paul Goodison, taking
painkillers for a back injury, edged up to sixth overall but is
29 points behind Kontides.
Australians Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen widened the
gap on New Zealand's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke to 13 points
after the day's 49er races.
Outteridge, who capsized on Tuesday within sight of the
finishing line, was given a snorkel "by a mate" as he and Jensen
went out in winds much lighter than the 15-20 knots forecast in
Portland Harbour.
The Aussies finished with a first and second in Wednesday's
two races.
"Again we had nice starts in shifty winds. We were in the
top five at the first mark each time," Outerridge said.
"We've a long way to go and one bad day can alter the
points."
There are 15 races in the skiffs before the medals race on
Aug. 8.
Windsurfing's 'Flying Dutchman' Dorian van Rijsselberge
opened up a nine-point lead over Poland's Przemyslaw Miarczynski
in the men's RS-X event with three wins and a second already in
the first four of the 10-race event.
Breakfasting "on a poached egg and beetroot juice" the
tall, confident 2011 world champion finished first and third in
the two races on Wednesday.
"It was hard to estimate the wind on the Nothe course
because at one point it comes over the wall and you can't see
the shifts," the Dutchman said.
The spectator friendly Nothe Course lies below the raised
old fort of Weymouth and neighbouring Portland. The windsurfers
move into the more sheltered Portland Harbour course on
Thursday.
After winning the first four women's Laser Radial races
Ireland's Annalise Murphy had a less happy day but retained her
overall lead.
Belgium's Evi Van Acker, sailing consistently, cut her
deficit to two points after a first and a fifth in Wednesday's
races.
After four races Spain's windsurfing hope Marina Alabau
Neira continued her winning streak with two more firsts to give
her an eight-point over Israeli world champion Lee-El Korsiz.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)