Olympics-Sailing-Ainslie wins mind games with Danish rival

WEYMOUTH, England Aug 3 Three times Olympic gold medal winner Ben Ainslie played mind games with his Danish rival Jonas Hogh-Christensen on Friday and remains on course to add to his haul in the men's heavyweight Finn class.

In the tenth and last race before the medal playoff on Sunday, Ainslie slowed down as the second placed red-bearded Dane fought to keep the Dutchman Pieter-Jan Postma behind him.

The Dutchman came through giving Ainslie a vital additional point over the Dane. After Ainslie's accusation the day before of the Dutchman and the Dane teaming up against him Ainslie said "I'm happy to have equalled things up".

Hogh-Christensen acknowledged the tactic "yeah, I was a little bit distracted. I thought Ben might come back to give me bad air and I would need to do the same to the Dutchman".

The British sailor already more than 150 metres ahead approaching the leeward mark eased off as he watched the two boats chasing him. His tactic worked and the Dane came in third cutting Ainslie's deficit to two points ahead of Sunday's medal race when points count double.

Ainslie is bidding to make Olympic history as the first sailor to win a silver and four consecutive gold medals across five Olympics said Sunday's final will be a "once in a lifetime opportunity. I'm looking forward to it".

His 2008 gold medal compatriots Iain Percy and Andrew Simpson in the men's Star keelboat looked set to make it a golden double for Britain.

The British pair kept ahead overall of their Beijing rivals Brazilians Robert Scheidt and Bruno Prada at the end of their ten races as each team took a first on the last day.

Double Bronze medallists Sweden's Fredrik Loof and Max Salminen looked assured of a repeat medal as the three boats prepared for the final on Sunday.

Percy dismissed their eight point lead as "not counting for much... the medals are decided but not which colour".

He added: "It's incredibly frustrating that we have probably sailed the best we ever have and we can't get any distance from them (Brazil and Sweden). It's so unusual in the Star class to have three boats dominating."

He declared the on shore Nothe spectator course where the medal races will take place as suiting the Brits. "We'll have to come out aggressive which suits our style. It's a shorter course and it can throw up more random results."

SURPRISE CONTENDER

The Cyprus surprise medal contender in the Laser class Pavlos Kontides retained his second position comfortably in Friday's races despite conceding points to the four time World Champion Australian Tom Slingsby.

Slingsby and Kontides both had a poor first race but finishing after eight races with only five points separating them.

Kontides' training partner Croatia's Tonci Stipanovic remained in third place overall. Britain's 2012 gold medal holder Paul Goodison suffering from a back injury had a disappointing day.

Belgium's promising challenger in the women's Laser Radial Evi Van Acker held her nerve on Friday to gain a one point lead over Ireland's Annalise Murphy wiping out the Irish student's impressive four firsts in the early races.

Van Acker took first and eighth against Murphy's second and tenth. Only seven points separate the first four with only two races to go before the deciding medal race.

Britain's women's 470 team of Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark led the 20- strong field after the first two races of the class in challenging conditions in the West Bay.

The 2012 world champions Mills and Clark, who only teamed up last year, led the New Zealand pair of Jo Aleh and Olivia Powrie. Former World Champion and Olympic Silver medallist Lobke Berkhout and her skipper Lisa Westerhof were third with nine points.

Britain's men in the 470 class continued to upstage the three time World Champions from Australia with another good day putting them six points ahead of Matthew Belcher and Malcolm Page after four races.

Luke Patience and Stuart Bithell of Britain had a second and fourth and held their first position despite the Australians' first and second places on Friday.

Austria's Matthias Schmid and Florian Reichstaedter had a poor fourth race to set them back after their strong start in the first two races and slipped to third overall. (Editing by Nigel Hunt)