WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Sailing-Gold for Australia, silver for Cyprus

WEYMOUTH, England Aug 6 Australia captured its
first gold sailing medal of the London 2012 Games on Monday and
eyed a second when Tom Slingsby achieved his Olympic dream after
12 years of preparation to win the men's Laser race.
His challenger 22-year-old student Pavlos Kontides, who won
Cyprus's first Olympic medal with the silver, refused to let the
emotional weight of his effort distract him throughout the
championship.
"I still don't understand how huge an achievement it is for
my country... (but I will) when I get back home with my
compatriots with the silver medal around my neck," he said after
the race.
Kontides' parents were at the medal ceremony in the Weymouth
and Portland sailing centre, and his father told Reuters: "It's
not ended. Things will get better. Gold in the next Olympics.
You can count on my word."
Sweden's Rasmus Myrgren won bronze and took Sweden's sailing
medal tally to two after Sunday's gold medal in the Star class.
China's World Championship silver medallist Xu Lijia raced
to victory in the women's Laser Radial medal race in front of
thousands of spectators on the Nothe viewing point overlooking
the medal course.
She sailed her three lap race with great control, barely
losing ground as she suffered a penalty turn for rocking her
boat skimming downwind.
The first four entered the race with only one point between
them.
Marit Bouwmeester, who was joint first with Xu at the start
of the medal race, won the silver for the Netherlands.
The 2012 World Champion and girlfriend of fellow sailor Ben
Ainslie, praised after winning his fourth consecutive Olympic
gold medal on Sunday as the best Olympic sailor ever, said "all
my worst enemies were out there today..the flat water and strong
winds...the gold is always the main goal...if you ask me
tomorrow I will be fine. Today I am a bit disappointed".
Belgium's Evi Van Acker took the bronze.
Away from the medal races on Monday the Australians were
eyeing another gold in the men's 49er, the flying twin trapeze
skiff class.
At the end of the 15 qualifying races the clear favourites
and four time World Champions Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen
were already 28 points ahead of their of their closest rivals
from New Zealand.
That meant the Aussies go into the medal race on Wednesday
with an unassailable lead, but in the spirit of Olympic sailing
they will have to enter and finish the medal race to be crowned
Olympic champions.
The Aussies led the field throughout the championship with
five firsts and two seconds leaving the New Zealand pair of
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke in their wake on 76 points and
Denmark's Allan Norregaard and Peter Lang trailing in third
place 60 points behind.
The Kiwis took silver in each of the last two World
Championships. Both races on Monday were taking place on the
Nothe course where gusty winds were proving tricky for
competitors throughout the regatta.
The Netherlands also secured a gold medal before the medal
race in the men's Windsurfing RS:X event.
Dorian van Rijsselberge, the tall bald-headed Dutchman whose
breakfast choices enter into every description of his pre-race
preparation, was already in an unbeatable position at the end of
the Windsurfing's 10 qualifying races on Sunday.
The race for silver was also looking like a foregone
conclusion as British challenger Nick Dempsey moved into second
place 11 points ahead of Germany's Toni Wilhelm. The medal race
for the Windsurfers takes place on Tuesday.
