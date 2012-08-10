Olympics-Sailing-Fourth gold on the horizon for Australia

| WEYMOUTH, England
WEYMOUTH, England Aug 10 Australia asserted
their dominance in Olympic sailing with a third gold on Friday
and the expectation of a fourth on Saturday as the 2012 Games
regatta nears its conclusion after two weeks of fluctuating
winds and fortunes.
The triple world champion team of Mathew Belcher and Malcolm
Page bowed out as a pair in style, crowning Page's 15 years of
competition in the 470 racing dinghy with his second gold medal.
"The last four years have been the most rewarding of my
whole sailing career", Page said.
"This is the eighth regatta in a row that we've won. I was
asked after the 2008 Games by Mat (Belcher) to continue and I
said then I would retire from the 470s after these Games."
Belcher said his inspiration for competing had been watching
Page win gold in 2008, and confirmed he intended to sail with a
new partner at the 2016 Olympics.
Belcher and Page hailed their Australian coach Victor
Kovalenko - their win on Friday gave him a sixth 470 gold medal
as a coach.
Australia's fourth gold was expected on Saturday in the
women's match racing final after Olivia Price, Nina Curtis and
Lucinda Whitty continued their almost perfect Olympic
performance with a semi-final win in dramatic fashion against
Finland in the Elliott 6-metre keelboat.
In dying winds over the last 100 metres of the third race of
a curtailed best-of-five semi-final, the Aussies were in a photo
finish for first place.
Australia's Tom Slingsby had already picked up gold in the
men's laser and countrymen Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen
took the 49er title.
New Zealand picked up gold in the women's 470 class leaving
their British rivals who were joint first with the Kiwis at the
start of the medal race well behind.
"It's been the start of another good time for New Zealand as
the Kiwis have brought home the medals this year", skipper Jo
Aleh said proudly. "And this is just the beginning."
The New Zealand men won silver in the men's 49er skiff.
RIO BRAVO
The Dutch team won bronze in the 470, making Lobke Berkhout
her country's most decorated woman sailor in the Olympic class
as she and Lisa Westerhof narrowly took third place by one point
over France's Camille Lecointre and Mathilde Geron despite
coming behind the French in the medal race in sixth place.
Berkhout did not rule out continuing down to Rio but her
international airline pilot partner Westerhof said she would be
retiring to continue her career.
Argentina increased the number of nations winning podium
positions with bronze in the men's 470 taking the tally to 15
out of the 63 competitors. The veteran Argentine crew Juan de la
Fuente was sailing in his fourth Olympics.
His Argentine skipper Lucas Calabrese said after the race he
would "try very hard to get Juan to continue with him to the Rio
Games".
In the other semi-final of the women's match racing, Spain
also pulled off the narrowest of victories over Russia in their
curtailed best of five races.
The Spanish team of Tamara Echegoyen Dominguez, Sofia Toro
Prieto Puga and Angela Pumariega Menendez won the third race
against Russia's Ekaterina Skudina, Elena Siuzeva and Elena
Oblova in dying winds after the third race in both the
semi-finals had been moved into the Portland Harbour course from
the popular Nothe short medal course.
Playoffs for the fifth to eighth places in the women's match
racing were decided on Thursday by the order in which the teams
finished their round robin series due to lack of wind on
Thursday and no reserve day available.
The United States, France, Britain and the Netherlands
finished in that order.
(Editing by Alison Williams)