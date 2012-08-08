Olympics-Fields of gold in rural English county of Yorkshire

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 London 2012 may forever change the
image of the northern English county of Yorkshire from a rural
idyll long past the glory of its Industrial Revolution heyday
into an Olympic field of gold.
Athletes from the county, affectionately lampooned in Monty
Python's film "Meaning of Life" as the "third world" and cast as
the gritty home to unemployed steelworkers in films such as the
"Full Monty" have stood such stereotypes on their heads.
The five gold medals won by the likes of athlete Jessica
Ennis, put Team Yorkshire, if it were counted as a separate
entity, in the Olympic top 11, equal with Australia and ahead of
nations such as Canada, world soccer champions Spain and next
Olympic host Brazil.
Michael Palin, a Yorkshireman and star of the Python film
that gained global accolades, pokes fun at the outlandish image
of deprived Yorkshire by playing an unemployed Catholic
millworker unable to support his enormous family.
Palin said his home county, where residents are known for
their dry humour, taciturn moods and Viking ancestry, had a lot
to be proud of from heptathlete Ennis to London 2012 chairman
Sebastian Coe, who grew up in Yorkshire.
"Coming from Sheffield, I'm hugely proud of Jessica Ennis.
And the (rock group) Arctic Monkeys. And Seb Coe for that
matter," he told Reuters.
Despite the depiction by Palin of a childhood in the famous
"Four Yorkshiremen" sketch in which growing up in a shoebox is
considered a luxury, the reality according to the Yorkshire-born
Lord Mayor of London David Wootton is very different.
"Yorkshire is truly the home of champions - both in sport
and in business," Wootton told Reuters on Wednesday.
Wootton shares his high school alma mater with Alistair and
Jonny Brownlee who won gold and bronze in the triathlon on
Tuesday and said the London impression of the flat-capped,
flinty-eyed, stubborn Yorkshireman is true in only one respect.
"Yorkshire people are quite good at doing things on their
own and sometimes that makes people think you're stubborn," he
told Reuters.
"To get a gold medal you have to be rather stubborn."
BROODING LANDSCAPES, DALES AND MOORS
Wootton said the brooding landscape of hills, dales and
moorland described by Emily Bronte in "Wuthering Heights", may
sound a perfect setting for the gruelling training of the
Brownlees or cyclist Lizzie Armitstead, but that most of the
county's medal winners came from industrial towns.
Yorkshire Post sports reporter Nick Westby, in London for
the Olympics, told Reuters that the same work ethic which turned
the county into a 19th century coal-mining and manufacturing
powerhouse are the backbone of a mind-set that wins medals.
"They're people who put a shift in at the coal face," Westby
told Reuters. "And we've got another one to come tomorrow with
(women's boxer) Nicola Adams," he said.
Renowned in Britain and parts of the Commonwealth for its
doughty cricketers such as Geoffrey Boycott, the county also
excels in the tough sport of fell-running where participants
scramble up and down hills and mountains often in harsh weather.
One anecdote about the Brownlees, delighting Yorkshire folk
who prize understated confidence, has Alistair or his brother
out fell-running and stopping to chat with an old school friend
as if he had all the time in the world.
Then a group of runners tears past and without batting an
eye Brownlee says "Sorry I've got to go, I'm in a race".
"Now that's very Yorkshire," said Sue Kerr, who was born and
grew up in Yorkshire.
The 69-year-old grandmother told Reuters that people from
the county play on the stereotype for laughs and that humour and
deep-seated rivalries are still mainstays of life in an area of
the country, where memories run deep.
It may be more than 500 years since the Plantagenet houses
of York and Lancaster fought each other for the English throne,
but Kerr said Yorkshiremen would band together in any effort to
beat Lancashire no matter what the competition.
She said that rather than be embarrassed by their humble
beginnings, people from Yorkshire take pride in the effort to
achieve, particularly if it's from the bottom rung of the
ladder.
"People aren't really ashamed of it in any way at all
because they get there in the end, even if they were born in a
shoe box."
