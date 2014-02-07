Olympics-Alpine skiing-Leading contenders for men's downhill

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 7 The Olympic Alpine skiing programme kicks off with the showcase men's downhill on Sunday. The following are some of the leading contenders:

AKSEL LUND SVINDAL (NORWAY)

The reigning world champion in downhill and silver medallist in Vancouver four years ago. The 31-year-old Norwegian is a two times overall World Cup champion who has led the standings for much of this season. Won three medals in 2010, including super-G gold. Keeps his medals somewhere in the basement of his father's house. His mother died when he was eight. Norwegian flag bearer at opening ceremony.

BODE MILLER (U.S.)

Olympic champion in super-combined. Now 36 and in his fifth Games, aiming to become the oldest male Olympic gold medallist in Alpine skiing. Has five Olympic medals to his resume. Downhill world champion in 2005 and Olympic bronze medallist in the discipline in 2010. Best downhill result this season in World Cup is third place. Wife Morgan is a professional volleyball player.

DIDIER DEFAGO (SWITZERLAND)

Surprise winner of the 2010 Olympic title. Won a super-G in Kitzbuehel last month but has been off the pace in downhill. At 36 - and born 10 days before Miller - the oldest man in the race, but cannot be ruled out if conditions are right. Suffered ruptured knee ligaments in 2010 and was out for seven months. Plans to retire at end of season.

KLAUS KROELL (AUSTRIA)

Ninth in the 2010 Olympic downhill and now in his third Olympics. Finished fourth in last year's world championships. Best result in World Cup downhill this season is second. World Cup downhill champion in 2012 and a former world junior champion. Now 33 years old.

MATTHIAS MAYER (AUSTRIA)

Fastest in Friday's second training and third on Thursday. The 23-year-old is the son of 1988 super-G silver medallist Helmut, comes from the same region as 1976 champion Franz Klammer. His main discipline is super-G but has developed his downhill strongly and has less pressure than many. Has never finished higher than fifth in a World Cup downhill but looks on form.

CHRISTOF INNERHOFER (ITALY)

Super-G world champion in 2011, 'Winnerhofer' has a best result of fifth in downhill this season but said on Thursday he had been waiting for a piste like the one in Rosa Khutor. He won the Wengen downhill in January 2013. Has modelled for fashion designer Giorgio Armani.

PATRICK KUENG (SWITZERLAND)

Winner of the physically demanding Lauberhorn classic in Wengen last month, the 30-year-old was second fastest in training on Thursday. Normally considered a super-G specialist but now effectively the Swiss team leader. Has suffered a long list of injuries and nearly quit skiing in 2006 after breaking his leg and hip in a crash at Reiteralm.

ERIK GUAY (CANADA)

The 2011 downhill world champion. Winner of the Val Gardena downhill in December. The Canadians' best hope of a first Olympic downhill medallist since Ed Podivinsky won a bronze 20 years ago in Lillehammer. He likes the Rosa Khutor hill. Has made more Alpine World Cup podium finishes than any other Canadian skier.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood)