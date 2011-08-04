Olympics-London stadium's decorative wrap given green light

LONDON Aug 4 London's 500 million pounds Olympic Stadium will have a glossy makeover for next year's Games with the steel girders and grey concrete that form its exterior being covered by a decorative wrap, organisers said on Thursday.

Chemical giant Dow , the newest worldwide partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), will foot the bill for temporary fabric wrap which will consist of 336 individual 25 metre high vertical panels.

The sleek 80,000-seat bowl-like stadium, completed in May, was originally designed to be covered by a wrap but the plan was ditched last October to save around 7 million pounds ($11.48 million) from the project unless a private partner could be found.

Dow would be allowed to advertise on the wrap until a month before the Games, after which, all venues must be clean, organisers said.

"Having the wrap is the icing on the cake," London Organising Committee (LOCOG) chairman Sebastian Coe said in a statement. "The stadium will look spectacular at Games time."

In an image released by LOCOG, the wrap resembles a series of white vertical blinds. A spokesman said exactly how they would be decorated was still being discussed.

However, after criticism in some quarters that the stadium looked rather stark compared to the eye-catching Bird's Nest in Beijing, the wrap will allow coloured lights and images to illuminate the structure which has now become a landmark on the east London skyline.

In line with London's emphasis on providing a "green" Games, organisers said Dow's Performance Plastics Division were working on resins that would make the wrap 35 percent lighter than using conventional materials.

The wrap would also include post-industrial recycled material and environmentally friendly inks.

Vice-president of Dow Olympic Operations, George Hamilton, said the company was investigating "several options" for the post-Games use of the wrap which will adorn the stadium by early 2012.

London celebrated the year-to-go milestone last week with the official opening of the Aquatics Centre -- the last of the five permanent Games venues in the park to be completed.

Organisers are now in the middle of a series of test events although the stadium, which is yet to have the track installed, will not see its first action until next May with the British Universities and College Sport Championships.

($1 = 0.609 pounds) (Editing by John O'Brien)