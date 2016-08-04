Olympic news coverage plan - Aug 5

RIO DE JANEIRO - Constrained by economic crisis and a tight budget, Rio de Janeiro goes for a low-tech opening ceremony to welcome the world to South America's first Olympic Games. Ceremony starts 1915 local. (OLYMPICS-RIO/OPENING, by Mary Milliken and Caroline Stauffer, pictures and TV, 700 words) Press conferences (local times): 0900 Australian track cycling 1000 French President Francois Hollande on 2024 bid 1000 U.S. Olympic Committee 1200 Rugby Sevens 1415 Statement by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry