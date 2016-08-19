Brazil prosecutors seek stiffer fine for U.S. swimmer Feigen

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 Brazilian prosecutors said on Friday they were seeking a heavier fine for U.S. Olympic gold medallist swimmer Jimmy Feigen for giving false testimony to police, after he had paid 35,000 reais to a charity as ordered by a Rio de Janeiro judge.
A court spokeswoman said that Feigen had made the payment to a Rio sports charity and could now collect his passport from police and leave the country if he wished to do so.
A spokesman for prosecutors said the request for a heavier penalty would not prevent Feigen from flying out of Brazil. He is the last of four U.S. swimmers involved in a scandal over fabricating a story about a robbery who still remains in Brazil.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.