Olympics-Former fencer to lead Russian delegation in London

MOSCOW Aug 9 Former fencing champion Pavel
Kolobkov will lead Russia's Olympic delegation at next year's
London Games, the country's Olympic chief Alexander Zhukov
announced on Tuesday.
"I think it was a logical decision as I have the knowledge
and many years of Olympic experience as an athlete," 41-year-old
Kolobkov said in a statement about his appointment as Russia's
Chef de Mission for London.
He won medals at each of five successive Olympics starting
in 1988 in Seoul, taking home one gold (in Sydney in 2000), two
silvers and three bronzes. He also won five world titles in
epee.
The Moscow native, who retired following the 2004 Games in
Athens, was named Russia's Deputy Sports Minister last year.
