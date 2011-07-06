Olympics-Annecy gracious in Winter Games defeat

DURBAN, July 6 - Members of Annecy's failed 2018 Winter
Olympics bid said on Wednesday they were disappointed to lose
but congratulated winners Pyeongchang on being "great
competition".
The French city was regarded as the outsider in the contest
to decide the 2018 hosts and garnered just seven of the 95
International Olympic Committee (IOC) member votes on offer to
finish third behind Pyeongchang, South Korea, and Munich,
Germany.
"We are very proud of what we did and we think we have
contributed to the Olympic movement but we lost and this is
extremely disappointing," a visibly distraught bid president,
Charles Beigbeder, told Reuters.
"We were hoping to be selected but we congratulate
Pyeongchang because they were great competition and we thank the
IOC for having given us the opportunity to bid," he added.
Pernilla Wiberg, twice an Olympic Alpine skiing champion and
a member of Annecy's bid, said that being an athlete would help
her to cope with losing out to Pyeongchang.
"It's a competition and there is always one winner and those
that come second. I think as an athlete we learn from an early
stage how to lose and how to win and it is the same here," the
Swede said.
"Now we celebrate with Pyeongchang. It's been an
extraordinary journey for us and we've learnt a lot."
