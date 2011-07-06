Olympics-Annecy pins 2018 hopes on traditional values

| DURBAN, July 6
DURBAN, July 6 The French resort of Annecy
pinned their hopes of securing the 2018 Winter Olympics on the
traditional values involved in hosting the Games when they made
their bid presentation to the IOC on Wednesday.
The first Winter Olympics was held in Chamonix, France in
1924 and Annecy is bidding to become the fourth French city to
host the Games after Grenoble in 1968 and Albertville in 1992.
Annecy is up against Pyeongchang, South Korea and Munich,
Germany in the battle to secure the 2018 Games with the
International Olympic Committee (IOC) due to vote in the winning
bid later on Wednesday.
The French city is widely seen as the outsider but the
Annecy bid committee said that the history that surrounds
Annecy, which will make use of Chamonix as one of its venues,
made them a strong candidate.
"France is proud to be the birthplace of Pierre de Coubertin
(founder of the IOC) and of having hosted the first Winter
Olympic Games in 1924," Denis Massegilla, president of France's
Olympic Committee said during the presentation.
Former athlete Guy Drut reinforced the view. "Annecy will
stage games true to the Winter Games spirit in an exceptional
mountain city in a country with a strongest commitment to
Olympism," he said.
"The choice is not between three different cities or about
bid history. It is about the future and about which city will
ensure that the Winter Games retains its position as one of the
world's premier sports."
Charles Beigbeder, the French bid president, said that the
time was right for Annecy to host the Games.
"We think our bid is in line with the evolution of the
Olympic movement. We will deliver the best of France with its
great mountains and passion. We want to stage a spectacular
games and we feel it is the right time (for Annecy)," Beigbeder
told reporters after the presentation.
The Annecy bid has had its fair share of difficulties with
resignations, a lack of funds and lower public support in an IOC
poll than its rivals but Chantal Jouanno, France's minister of
sport, said that the issues were now behind them.
"Results of opinion polls were not spectacular, not as good
as we hoped during the time of (our) internal difficulties. But
the most recent polls are a lot better with 60-70 percent of
locals supporting the event," she explained.
