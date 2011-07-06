Olympics-Yodelling Munich "reliable partner" for 2018 Games

DURBAN, July 6 Germany's Munich, bidding to host the 2018 Winter Olympics, told the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday it was a reliable partner, combining commercial power with its long winter sports tradition.

The IOC will select the winning bid later on Wednesday with South Korea's Pyeongchang, bidding for the third straight time, and France's Annecy also in the running.

"I think the IOC's attention was uninterrupted," bid chief Katarina Witt, a two-time Olympic figure skating champion, told reporters after the hour-long presentation to 103 IOC members.

"It was a special day we had worked towards for two years and we are now first of all relieved it is over."

Munich, vying to become the first city to host both Summer and Winter Games, also emphasised sustainability, stressing the 1972 Games Olympic Park would be a strong feature of the 2018 Games should the Bavarian capital win the vote.

"Tradition matters as much as innovation for us," Witt said during the pitch after an elderly man dressed in traditional Bavarian attire gave a short yodelling performance to break the ice.

Munich, who also had the on-site support of soccer great Franz Beckenbauer, proposes a two-zone Games, with the city staging the ice events and the Alpine town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen holding mountain events. They also offer a well established, standalone sliding venue at Koenigssee.

The Germans tried to counter Pyeongchang's argument of a third consecutive bid, saying their proposal was all about strengthening the Winter Games movement.

"If I were to speak from my heart I would tell you this is the fourth Olympic bid from Germany in recent years," said Germany's IOC Vice President Thomas Bach.

"But this decision today is about the merits and only the merits of the 2018 bids."

German President Christian Wulff, who made a brief speech in German, told the IOC his country would be the most reliable partner for the world's biggest winter sports event.

German companies alone contribute 50 percent of annual sponsorship to the seven international Winter Games federations.

"Germany is united behind Munich 2018. All political levels and the industry support this bid with all their force," said Wulff. "We are reliable partners.

