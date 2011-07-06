Olympics-Yodelling Munich "reliable partner" for 2018 Games

| DURBAN, July 6
DURBAN, July 6 Germany's Munich, bidding to host
the 2018 Winter Olympics, told the International Olympic
Committee on Wednesday it was a reliable partner, combining
commercial power with its long winter sports tradition.
The IOC will select the winning bid later on Wednesday with
South Korea's Pyeongchang, bidding for the third straight time,
and France's Annecy also in the running.
"I think the IOC's attention was uninterrupted," bid chief
Katarina Witt, a two-time Olympic figure skating champion, told
reporters after the hour-long presentation to 103 IOC members.
"It was a special day we had worked towards for two years
and we are now first of all relieved it is over."
Munich, vying to become the first city to host both Summer
and Winter Games, also emphasised sustainability, stressing the
1972 Games Olympic Park would be a strong feature of the 2018
Games should the Bavarian capital win the vote.
"Tradition matters as much as innovation for us," Witt said
during the pitch after an elderly man dressed in traditional
Bavarian attire gave a short yodelling performance to break the
ice.
Munich, who also had the on-site support of soccer great
Franz Beckenbauer, proposes a two-zone Games, with the city
staging the ice events and the Alpine town of
Garmisch-Partenkirchen holding mountain events. They also offer
a well established, standalone sliding venue at Koenigssee.
The Germans tried to counter Pyeongchang's argument of a
third consecutive bid, saying their proposal was all about
strengthening the Winter Games movement.
"If I were to speak from my heart I would tell you this is
the fourth Olympic bid from Germany in recent years," said
Germany's IOC Vice President Thomas Bach.
"But this decision today is about the merits and only the
merits of the 2018 bids."
German President Christian Wulff, who made a brief speech in
German, told the IOC his country would be the most reliable
partner for the world's biggest winter sports event.
German companies alone contribute 50 percent of annual
sponsorship to the seven international Winter Games federations.
"Germany is united behind Munich 2018. All political levels
and the industry support this bid with all their force," said
Wulff. "We are reliable partners.
