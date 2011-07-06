Olympics-Persistent Pyeongchang hopes third time is the charm

| DURBAN, July 6
DURBAN, July 6 A patient and persistent Korean
city of Pyeongchang, trying not to get pipped for the third time
to host the Winter Olympics, told the IOC on Wednesday years of
preparation made it the best candidate to hold the 2018 Games.
Relying on the slender shoulders of its most celebrated
winter athlete, figure skating gold medallist Kim Yuna, and the
tearful voice of a veteran campaign official who suffered years
of frustration, Pyeongchang said it was time to bring the Winter
Games back to Asia.
"Pyeongchang 2018 is a national priority of the Korean
government and has been so for the last 10 years," South Korea's
President Lee Myung-bak told International Olympic Committee
members at their meeting in the South African city of Durban.
Pyeongchang is up against Germany's Munich, which is trying
to be the first city to host the Summer and Winter Games, and
France's Annecy, considered a long-shot. The decision will be
announced later on Wednesday.
"I guarantee you the full and unconditional support of the
Korean government," Lee said. "We will make you proud."
Pyeongchang, which was narrowly beaten by Vancouver of
Canada in the contest to stage the 2010 Games and by the Russian
Black Sea resort of Sochi for the 2014 Olympics, has been
building infrastructure over the years, waiting for its chance.
It has opened a $1.4 billion winter resort, built other
venues and plans to have a high-speed rail link running in time
for the Games that can whisk visitors from Seoul's airport to
the Pyeongchang slopes in 68 minutes.
Kim said that she had been training harder for her brief
speech before the IOC than for many of her competitions.
"I was so nervous for my presentation," Kim, dressed in a
sleek black top and a miniskirt, told reporters after the event.
Bid spokeswoman Theresa Rah said Pyeongchang had built
perseverance after losing twice, causing tears to flow for tens
of thousands in South Korea who watched previous decisions on
big screen TVs across the country.
South Korea, which hosted the 1988 Summer Games, has never
held the Winter Olympics. The Winter Games have been held twice
in Asia, with both times in neighbouring Japan.
