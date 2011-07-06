Olympics-Twice the bridesmaid, Pyeongchang finally plan party

DURBAN, July 6 The first Winter Olympic bid defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for South Korea's Pyeongchang while the second deeply stung national pride, but victory on its third try has been hailed as "one of the happiest days for our country".

Pyeongchang won the right to host the 2018 Winter Olympics on Wednesday with a crushing victory over rivals Munich of Germany and France's Annecy in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) vote in Durban.

"This is one of the best moments in my life," Yang Ho-cho, chairman of the Pyeongchang bid committee, told reporters.

"This is one of the happiest days for our country, our people and millions of youths dreaming of winter sport."

Pyeongchang was narrowly beaten by Canada's Vancouver in the bid to stage the 2010 Games and by the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi for the 2014 event.

"The last time I was in the presentation and we failed. I cried and cried a lot," said Chun Lee-kyung, a former Olympic short-track speedskating champion.

"I didn't cry this time," she said. "It felt like a dream."

South Korea has already sunk billions of dollars into Pyeongchang over the years, building infrastructure for what the government said was a top national priority, hoping the world would one day come.

"So many Korean people and in Pyeongchang have been working so hard for so long," said Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yuna, South Korea's most celebrated winter sports athlete.

"I am just happy, so happy," the 20-year-old added.

IOC President Jacques Rogge said patience and perseverance had finally prevailed.

The Pyeongchang delegation, used to playing the part of good sports after losing close decisions, exploded after the decision was made in its favour and Wednesday night is likely to rock.

"A party, a big party," Park Yong-sung, president of the Korean Olympic Committee, said when asked what was planned.

"A party, a big party," Park Yong-sung, president of the Korean Olympic Committee, said when asked what was planned.