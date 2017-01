DURBAN, July 6 The hosts of the 2018 Winter Olympics was decided in a first round of voting by International Olympic Committee members on Wednesday but the decision between Annecy of France, Germany's Munich and Pyeongchang of South Korea will not be announced until after 1500 GMT.

IOC President Jacques Rogge said one of the three candidates had achieved an outright majority in a first round of voting. Pyeongchang is widely considered to be the favourite.

Rogge will announce the winner in a ceremony starting at 1500 GMT. (Reporting by Paul Radford, Editing by Ed Osmond)