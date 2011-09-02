Olympics-Azerbaijan's Baku joins six-city race for 2020 Games

BERLIN, Sept 2 Azerbaijan's Baku became the sixth and final city to join the race to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said in a statement as the deadline for applications expired on Friday.

Tokyo (Japan), Madrid (Spain), Istanbul (Turkey), Rome (Italy) and Doha (Qatar) had already confirmed their applications for the world's biggest multi-sports event.

The IOC will elect the winning bid at its 2013 session in Buenos Aires, Argentina after drawing up a shortlist in May next year.

Tokyo and Madrid lost out to Rio de Janeiro in the race to host the 2016 Games, while Baku also put in a bid but failed to make the shortlist. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)