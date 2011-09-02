Olympics-Azerbaijan's Baku joins six-city race for 2020 Games

BERLIN, Sept 2 Azerbaijan's Baku became the
sixth and final city to join the race to host the 2020 Summer
Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said in a
statement as the deadline for applications expired on Friday.
Tokyo (Japan), Madrid (Spain), Istanbul (Turkey), Rome
(Italy) and Doha (Qatar) had already confirmed their
applications for the world's biggest multi-sports event.
The IOC will elect the winning bid at its 2013 session in
Buenos Aires, Argentina after drawing up a shortlist in May next
year.
Tokyo and Madrid lost out to Rio de Janeiro in the race to
host the 2016 Games, while Baku also put in a bid but failed to
make the shortlist.
