Leftists protest Britain at Olympics meeting in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 6 About 250 leftist Argentines protested Britain's presence at the meeting of the International Olympic Committee in Buenos Aires on Friday, burning the Union Jack and chanting anti-British slogans stemming from the 1982 Falklands War.

The demonstration was the latest organized by the "Quebracho" group of activists that in April of last year held protests in front of the British Embassy in Buenos Aires during which several Argentine police officers were injured.

Friday's protesters carried thick wooden sticks and covered their faces with scarves as they chanted in front of the building where the Olympic Committee convened a four-day meeting to choose the location of the 2020 games.

Argentina invaded the Falklands in 1982, but was repelled after a 74-day war with Britain. President Cristina Fernandez has pushed for talks over the sovereignty of the archipelago, but Britain refuses. (Reporting by Miguel Lobianco; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Peter Cooney)