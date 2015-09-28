UPDATE 1-Olympics-Reaction to recommendations on new Olympic sports

(Adds skateboarding reaction)

TOKYO, Sept 28 Reaction to Monday's announcement from organisers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to recommend five extra sports for inclusion on the programme.

The five sports that were recommended were: baseball/softball, karate, climbing, skateboarding and surfing. Bowling, squash and wushu had also been short-listed were left off the final proposed list.

- -

TOKYO ORGANISING COMMITTEE

"We firmly believe that by connecting with youth, bringing to life Olympic Agenda 2020 and the Tokyo 2020 vision, our proposal constitutes the best possible package that will add the most value to the Games" - Fujio Mitarai, Chair of the Additional Event Programme Panel.

- -

INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE (IOC)

"The IOC is very happy to receive the Tokyo 2020 proposal on the additional sports events to be considered for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. This is another concrete step forward in the implementation of Olympic Agenda 2020, showing a new, fresh and very exciting approach to the Olympic Programme," - IOC spokesman.

- -

WORLD BASEBALL SOFTBALL CONFEDERATION (WBSC)

"Tokyo 2020's decision to propose our sport is a 'home run' and giant leap forward for baseball and softball... The entire baseball and softball world is excited and ready to cross the Olympic home plate International Olympic Committee," - WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari.

- -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL (MLB)

"Today's announcement by Tokyo 2020 to include baseball/softball into its proposal for additional events at the 2020 Olympic Games is an exciting step forward to hopefully seeing our game return to this great platform. We look forward to the IOC's decision in August 2016," - MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

- -

INTERNATIONAL SURFING ASSOCIATION (ISA)

"Tokyo 2020's announcement today is an extraordinary moment for our sport and for the global Surfing Community. The ISA has been riding an amazing wave in this journey for Olympic inclusion and we are thrilled that Tokyo 2020 recognise the exceptional value and youthful lifestyle that surfing can bring to the 2020 Games. We are deeply grateful to Tokyo 2020 and the IOC for providing us with this wonderful opportunity," - ISA President, Fernando Aguerre.

- -

INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF SPORT CLIMBING (IFSC)

"It is a great honor to have been chosen. We thank the Tokyo 2020 Additional Event Programme Panel for this fantastic opportunity and the recognition within the Olympic Movement. Of course, there is still a long way to go, and all of us at the IFSC are deeply committed to meeting the challenges ahead. Together with our athletes and the National Federations, we are reaching new heights," IFSC President Marco Scolaris.

- -

INTERNATIONAL SKATEBOARD FEDERATION (ISF)

"This decision recognises the growth and popularity of skateboarding and we appreciate that the IOC has made it possible for new sports to be added to the Games.

"The ISF and the skateboarding community are ready, equipped and well positioned to help make the first Olympic appearance of skateboarding an amazing one for skaters and fans alike," ISF president Gary Ream.

- -

WORLD SQUASH FEDERATION (WSF)

"I know I speak on behalf of the millions of Squash players around the world for whom the opportunity of seeing their sport participate in the Olympics has been an absolute priority - and, like me, they will be heartbroken," - WSF President Narayana Ramachandran.

- -

WORLD BOWLING

"It was a great opportunity to have been considered as one of the eight finalists from the initial list of 26. For World Bowling this remains a huge milestone in pursuing our Olympic quest and we believe that this has laid the foundations for a brighter future ahead," - World Bowling President Kevin Dornberger. (Compiled by Julian Linden; editing by Martyn Herman)