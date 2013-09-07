版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2013年 9月 8日 星期日 05:45 BJT

TAKE A LOOK-Tokyo to host 2020 Olympics

Sept 6 The International Olympic Committee on
Saturday chose Tokyo to host the 32nd Summer Games in 2020. 
    The Olympic future of wrestling, squash or baseball/softball
will also be decided during the IOC session in Buenos Aires.
    For stories, please double click on the brackets:
    - - - -
    LATEST STORIES
> Abe speech helps secure 2020 Games for Tokyo      
> Madrid delegation stunned by failure to land Games 
> Disbelief in Madrid as bid rejected               
> Tokyo reassures IOC over Fukushima fears          
   
> Baseball hopes doping scandal will boost case     
> Wrestling plays down reprimand, adds glitz        
> Squash banks on third-time lucky for Games entry  
> Squash hopes major TV deal can help land votes    

    INTERVIEWS
> IOC should take Games away over Charter - Wu      
> "Revolutionised" wrestling optimistic of return   
> Growing sports revenues demand strategy, vision   
           
    PREVIEWS
> Wrestling eyes quickfire return to Games mat      
> IOC top job up for grabs as VP Bach eyes win      
> Session new stage on Buenos Aires bidding journey 
    
    FACTBOX
> Breakdown of voting for 2020 Games host           
> List of summer Olympic Games host cities          
> 2020 Summer Olympic host city Tokyo               
> Factbox-2020 Olympic Games bid cities budget      

 (Compiled by Justin Palmer)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐