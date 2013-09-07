TAKE A LOOK-Tokyo to host 2020 Olympics

Sept 6 The International Olympic Committee on
Saturday chose Tokyo to host the 32nd Summer Games in 2020.
The Olympic future of wrestling, squash or baseball/softball
will also be decided during the IOC session in Buenos Aires.
(Compiled by Justin Palmer)