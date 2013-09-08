版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2013年 9月 9日 星期一 04:05 BJT

TAKE A LOOK-Tokyo to host 2020 Olympics, Wrestling back in

Sept 8 The International Olympic Committee has
selected Tokyo to host the 32nd Summer Games in 2020. 
    Wrestling has been re-instated on the Games programme.
    For stories, please double click on the brackets:
    - - - -
    LATEST STORIES
> Tokyo 2020 an endorsement of Asian dynamism       
> IOC opts for stability, money in picking Tokyo    
   
> Wrestling wins back 2020 Games spot               
> IOC backs recommendation to retain core sports    
> Heartbroken squash suffers rejection              
> Baseball-softball vow to fight on after rejection 
> IOC finances booming, reserves close to $1 bln    
> Tokyo gets 2020 Games with prime minister's help  
> Abe lauds pick, urges work to win world's trust   
> Tokyo reassures IOC over Fukushima fears          
> Screams of joy in Tokyo as city awarded Games     
> Tokyo win underlines Asia's sporting appeal       
> Madrid delegation stunned by latest failure       
> Disbelief in Madrid as bid rejected               
> Nadal laments another Olympic failure for Madrid  
> Turks left looking for answers after fifth snub   
> Premature celebrations end in tears for Istanbul  
    - - - -
    PROFILE
> 2020 Summer Olympic host city Tokyo               
    - - - -
    PREVIEWS
> IOC top job up for grabs as VP Bach eyes win      
    - - - -    
    FACTBOX
> Breakdown of voting for 2020 Games host           
> List of summer Olympic Games host cities          
> 2020 Summer Olympic host city Tokyo               
> Sports approved for 2020 Tokyo Olympics           

 (Compiled by Pritha Sarkar)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐