TAKE A LOOK-China congratulates Tokyo, Turkey unhappy over decision

Sept 9 The International Olympic Committee has
selected Tokyo to host the 32nd Summer Games in 2020. 
    Wrestling has been re-instated on the Games programme.
> Erdogan says Istanbul rejection was unfair        
> China offers grudging congratulations to Japan    
> Bach calm as presidential vote looms              [nL3N0H53L7
> Russian gay law raises alarm among sponsors       
> Rio tells IOC they will be ready by 2016          
> IOC opts for stability, money in picking Tokyo    
   
> Wrestling wins back 2020 Games spot               
> IOC backs recommendation to retain core sports    
> Heartbroken squash suffers rejection              
> IOC finances booming, reserves close to $1 bln    
> Tokyo win underlines Asia's sporting appeal       
> Disbelief in Madrid as bid rejected               
    PROFILE
> 2020 Summer Olympic host city Tokyo               
    PREVIEWS
> IOC top job up for grabs as VP Bach eyes win      
    FACTBOX
> Breakdown of voting for 2020 Games host           
> List of summer Olympic Games host cities          
> 2020 Summer Olympic host city Tokyo               
> Sports approved for 2020 Tokyo Olympics           

 (Compiled by Ed Osmond)

