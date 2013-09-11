TAKE A LOOK-Bach named IOC President, Tokyo delegation home

Sept 11 The International Olympic Committee has
selected Tokyo to host the 32nd Summer Games in 2020.
Wrestling has been re-instated on the Games programme and
Thomas Bach has been named the new IOC President.
LATEST STORIES
> Germany's Thomas Bach elected IOC president
> Reaction to Bach's appointment as IOC president
> IOC's Coates fears Rio way behind schedule
> Triumphant Tokyo delegation returns
> IOC opts for stability, money in picking Tokyo
> Wrestling wins back 2020 Games spot
> IOC backs recommendation to retain core sports
> IOC finances booming, reserves close to $1 bln
> Tokyo gets 2020 Games with prime minister's help
PROFILE
> 2020 Summer Olympic host city Tokyo
ANALYSIS
> Business-savvy Bach to lead charge for changes
> Tokyo 2020 an endorsement of Asian dynamism
> Tokyo win underlines Asia's sporting appeal
FACTBOXES
> IOC president Thomas Bach
> International Olympic Committee Presidents
> IOC elect Bach new president - the voting figures
> Breakdown of voting for 2020 Games host
> List of summer Olympic Games host cities
> Sports approved for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
(Compiled by Pritha Sarkar)