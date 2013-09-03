TAKE A LOOK-Race to host 2020 Olympics

Sept 3 The International Olympic Committee on
Sept. 7 will choose between Istanbul, Madrid and Tokyo to host
the 32nd Summer Games in 2020. The Olympic future of wrestling,
squash or baseball/softball will also be decided during the IOC
session.
For stories, please double click on the brackets:
- - - -
LATEST STORIES
> Istanbul deflects Syria fears
> Japan to spend $500 mln at Fukushima nuclear plant
> Lionel Messi backs Madrid 2020 Games bid
> Former Japan coach Zico backs Tokyo Olympic bid
> Turkish PM to head Games bid delegation
INTERVIEWS
> "Revolutionised" wrestling optimistic of return
PREVIEWS
> Bidders locked in tight race ahead of vote
> Once-reluctant Japan gets behind Tokyo's bid
> Istanbul clings to hopes as blows rain down
> Spain seeks lift with 'austerity bid'
> Wrestling eyes quickfire return to Games mat
> IOC top job up for grabs as VP Bach eyes win
> Session new stage on Buenos Aires bidding journey
FACTBOX
> Factbox-2020 Olympic Games bid cities budget
(Compiled by Pritha Sarkar)