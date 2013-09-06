版本:
奥运新闻 | 2013年 9月 7日 星期六 06:56 BJT

TAKE A LOOK-Race to host 2020 Olympics

Sept 6 The International Olympic Committee on
Sept. 7 will choose between Istanbul, Madrid and Tokyo to host
the 32nd Summer Games in 2020. The Olympic future of wrestling,
squash or baseball/softball will also be decided during the IOC
session.
    LATEST STORIES
> 2020 contest becomes 'least-ugly' parade          
> Baseball hopes doping scandal will boost case     
> Wrestling plays down reprimand, adds glitz        
> Squash banks on third-time lucky for Games entry  
> Gasol hopes Madrid bid comes good in home stretch 
> Young Turks form charm offensive                  
> Tokyo's bid a high-stakes gamble for Japan PM     
> Argentine boxing champion weighs in for Madrid bid 
> Squash hopes major TV deal can help land votes    
> Tokyo dangles dollars in bid to win Games         
> Istanbul deflects Syria fears                     
    
    INTERVIEWS
> IOC should take Games away over Charter - Wu      
> "Revolutionised" wrestling optimistic of return   
> Growing sports revenues demand strategy, vision   
           
    PREVIEWS
> Bidders locked in tight race ahead of vote        
> Once-reluctant Japan gets behind Tokyo's bid      
> Istanbul clings to hopes as blows rain down       
> Spain seeks lift with 'austerity bid'             
> Wrestling eyes quickfire return to Games mat      
> IOC top job up for grabs as VP Bach eyes win      
> Session new stage on Buenos Aires bidding journey 
     
    FACTBOX
> Factbox-2020 Olympic Games bid cities budget      

 (Compiled by Ed Osmond)

