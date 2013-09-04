版本:
奥运新闻 | 2013年 9月 4日 星期三 23:50 BJT

Olympics-Brushing aside radiation worry, Tokyo says it's as safe as NYC

By Alexandra Ulmer
    BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 Tokyo's Olympic bid chief
on Wednesday played down fears the Fukushima water crisis could
dent the city's gambit to host the 2020 Summer Games, saying the
Japanese capital is as safe as London, New York City and Paris. 
    The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will vote on
Saturday in Buenos Aires to decide whether Istanbul, Madrid or
Tokyo will be awarded the world's biggest and most expensive
multi-event sporting extravaganza. 
    Japanese officials have been eager to show the spread of
irradiated water is under control, even as radiation levels at
parts of the Fukushima nuclear plant have spiked to record
highs. 
    "Right now Tokyo's radiation level is comparable to London,
Paris and New York and here as well," said bid leader Tsunekazu
Takeda in Buenos Aires, making the case for the city alongside
the honorary chairman of Toyota Motor Corp., Fujio Cho.
    "It's absolutely safe," said Takeda, adding he had written a
letter to IOC members to stress radiation wasn't a threat to
Tokyo, located some 230 km (140 miles) from the stricken plant. 
    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has helped lead the campaign
to host the Games, is due to fly in to the Argentine capital
ahead of the high-stakes vote. 
    Japan's government is in touch with experts in the United
States and elsewhere on ways to control the Fukushima crisis,
trade and economics minister Toshimitsu Motegi told Reuters
earlier on Wednesday. 

 (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Ossian Shine)
