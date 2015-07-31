FACTBOX-Olympics-Factbox on Beijing's 2022 Winter Olympics plans

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 Facts about Beijing's successful 2022 Winter Olympics bid.
Beijing population: 21 million, capital of China
Location: northeastern China, at the North China Plain
Altitude: 44m
Past Olympic experience: hosted the 2008 summer Olympics.
Games concept: three zone plan. Indoor competitions in Beijing. Outdoor events in Yanqing (90km from Beijing) and Zhangjiakou (160km from Beijing)
Games dates: February 4-20, 2022
Venues: 19
Venues to be built: 9
Existing venues: 8
Temporary venues: 2
Number of Olympic villages: three
Yanqing Olympic village altitude: 950m
Zhangjiakou Olympic village altitude: 1,600m
Slogan: "Joyful Rendezvous upon Pure Ice and Snow."
Biggest advantages: past Olympic experience, financial strength of the country.
Biggest drawback: Minimal annual snowfall in Zhangjiakou, and Yanqing means they have to rely completely on artificial snow. Distance between Beijing and mountain venues. Air pollution.
Support for 2022 Games among Beijing residents: 88 percent (IOC poll)
Support for the 2022 Games among Chinese: 92 percent (IOC poll)
Fun fact: There are an estimated nine million bicycles in Beijing. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.