Olympics-New electronic system fails in 2022 Games vote

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 A new electronic voting system adopted by the International Olympic Committee to decide the host of the 2022 Winter Games failed on Friday, prompting a return to the tried and tested ballot paper, IOC President Thomas Bach said.
The voting system using electronic tablets was put to use for the first time as Beijing and Kazakhstan's Almaty vied for the right to host the Winter Olympics at the IOC session in Malaysia.
After the 85 IOC members had voted, however, the process was cancelled due to problems.
"It came as no surprise to me when one device (tablet) after the other was handed back," Bach said. "Many had an uncomfortable feeling.
"So I decided that this round of voting would not happen electronically but with a paper ballot."
Beijing narrowly won by 44 votes to Almaty's 40. One IOC member abstained.
"There were technical issues," Bach said.
"If the scrutineers decide to be on the safe side then it speaks for itself." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.