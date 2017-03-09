Olympics-LA2024 head says Trump will alter policy if bid wins

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 9 The head of Los Angeles's bid for the 2024 Olympics said on Thursday President Donald Trump will make accommodations to his travel ban should the city beat out Paris for the right to host the summer Games.

Gene Sykes said Trump, who last month issued his first public support for the LA2024 bid, not only wants Los Angeles to host the Olympics but will "make accommodations" to his policies and ensure "free access to people" to compete.

"He wants the Olympic Games badly enough that if anything the administration does gets in the way of free access for people at international sporting events in the United States, I would daresay that includes FIFA, they will make accommodations," Sykes told Reuters at a business and technology summit in Santa Monica, California.

CONCACAF, the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, is mulling a three-way joint bid for the 2026 World Cup between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Earlier on Thursday FIFA boss Gianni Infantino said Trump's executive order barring admission of refugees and some travelers from a group of Muslim-majority countries could prevent the United States from hosting the 2026 World Cup.

Bidding for the 2024 summer Games has entered its final stage, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) scheduled to choose between Los Angeles and Paris in September.

Sykes said politics is as unpredictable in the United States as it is in France, adding that "in a one-on-one competition politics nets out."