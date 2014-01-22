Alpine skiing-Briton Alcott heading for her fourth Olympic Games

Former rower Grainger named chair of UK Sport
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.
LONDON Jan 22 British Alpine skier Chemmy Alcott has won the battle to compete at her fourth Winter Olympics despite re-breaking a leg last August and being unable to prove her fitness before the selection deadline.
The 31-year-old was named on Wednesday in a 56-strong Team GB squad, Britain's biggest since 1988, for next month's Games in Sochi.
Alcott, who came 11th in the 2010 Vancouver super-combined and in the 2006 Turin downhill, had faced an anxious wait after returning to full-time training only in November.
She had been due to make her World Cup comeback in Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy at the weekend, her last chance to demonstrate a return to race fitness, but the downhill was cancelled due to heavy snowfall.
The London-born skier has battled back from career-threatening leg breaks, including one in Canada in 2010 that left a bone sticking out of her skin. She has also had to contend with a loss of official funding.
"Being able to compete in my fourth Olympic Games is no less meaningful for me than competing in my first in Salt Lake City in 2002," she said on her Facebook page.
"Since Vancouver I have done everything I could have done to be in Russia. Preparations were far from ideal but with my self belief and confidence and the support I have from everyone I can't wait to get into that Olympic start gate." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)
April 21 The government of Fiji will release new 7 Fijian dollar ($3.34) banknotes and 50 cent coins to honour the rugby sevens team that won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Friday. The Fiji rugby team won the country's first Olympic Gold, the nation's first ever Olympics medal, by beating Great Britain 43-7 in the rugby sevens final at last year's competition.
April 20 Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.