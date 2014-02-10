PREVIEW-Olympics-Alpine skiing-Kostelic record in Hoefl-Riesch's reach

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 10 With one title already in the bag at the Sochi Games, Maria Hoefl-Riesch will equal the record for women's Olympic Alpine skiing gold medals on Wednesday if she powers to victory in the downhill.

The German's superlative slalom leg allowed her to snatch victory in Monday's super-combined, taking her within one gold medal of the record held by Janica Kostelic who collected four, three of them at Salt Lake City in 2002.

Matching the Croat's haul will be no formality though for the 29-year-old customs official, even if reigning champion Lindsey Vonn is missing because of injury and her confidence is sky high after a stunning start to her final Olympics.

After a slow start to the season, American Julia Mancuso is re-energised and was quickest in the downhill leg of Monday's super combined despite eventually settling for bronze.

Then there are a host of dangerous speed merchants waiting to seize their chance if Hoefl-Riesch leaves the door ajar.

Austria's Anna Fenninger has been quick all season, rising Swiss Lara Gut began the season with downhill victory at Beaver Creek and Slovenian Tina Maze will have something to prove after missing out on a medal in the super combined.

Throw in a 2.7km Rosa Khutor course which will punish any mistake and all the ingredients are in place for a memorable race on Wednesday.

Hoefl-Riesch won the slalom and super combined golds in Vancouver in 2010 but has set her heart on icing her career with victory in the ultimate test of speed and guts on the biggest stage.

She was disappointing at Whistler but after three downhill victories in the World Cup this season the powerful German will take some beating down a course that is technical at the top and features several high speed jumps.

BIG GOAL

"It's a big goal (to win the downhill)," she said.

"But it is a difficult track where a mistake can happen virtually on every turn.

"The one who makes the least mistakes, and keeps pace on the skis the best, will win."

While Hoefl-Riesch won a World Cup downhill in Sochi two years ago, Turin 2006 giant slalom gold medallist Mancuso will be buoyed by the knowledge that she found the quickest route down the downhill piste in Monday's super combined.

Mancuso tends to rise to the biggest of occasions and could hardly contain her joy after her bronze on Monday.

"Now I know I can really be fast in the downhill and I know how to be fast," the American, who dedicated her super combined medal to her late grandfather, told reporters.

"It has a lot to do with aerodynamics and the same thing is just keep on fighting to the finish, and no matter what be proud of the run. I think I can have a great downhill too.

"It feels amazing to have this medal. But it's not gold. I have to keep working hard. It's a step in the right direction."

Former Swedish downhill world champion and multi Olympic medallist Anja Paerson said the course could favour the more powerful skiers, like Hoefl-Riesch, but with weather conditions likely to be warm, the ski technicians' skills could be vital.

"Maria Riesch is pretty big and going to have those kilos in the body to be fast," Paerson told reporters in Russia.

"But I see Tina Weirather's been in great shape, Julia Mancuso and you never know with Tina Maze what's going to happen. I see a lot of potential in so many girls.

"It's a really tricky downhill for the service guys because you see the snow, it's going to be hard for them to find the right surface under the ski," she added.

Liechtenstein's Weirather, who is second to Hoefl-Riesch in the World Cup, is trying to join her mother Hanni Wenzel and become only the second woman from the tiny nation to win an Alpine skiing Olympic gold.

She hopes to have recovered from a shin injury. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Rex Gowar)