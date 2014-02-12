版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 16:14 BJT

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Maze and Gisin share downhill gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 12 Switzerland's Dominique Gisin and Slovenia's Tina Maze shared the women's Olympic Alpine skiing downhill gold medal on Wednesday after clocking exactly the same time, according to provisional results.

Switzerland's Lara Gut took the bronze medal.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Peter Rutherford)
