Olympics-Alpine skiing-Sore throat keeps Hoefl-Riesch out of giant slalom

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 18 Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch has pulled out of Tuesday's Olympic women's giant slalom because of a sore throat, organisers confirmed.

She was listed as 13th on the start list but decided against taking part and now has only the slalom later this week in which to match Janica Kostelic's record gold medal haul.

Hoefl-Riesch won the super combined title at Rosa Khutor last week, taking her Olympic gold haul to three.

The overall World Cup leader was also second in the super-G.

Giant slalom is her weakest event and she has never won a World Cup race in the discipline.