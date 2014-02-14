Olympics-Alpine skiing-Men's super combined first run downhill result

Feb 14 Men's Alpine skiing super combined first run downhill result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday. Rank Name Time 1 Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1 minute 53.24 seconds 2 Ondrej Bank (Czech Republic) 1:53.38 3 Matthias Mayer (Austria) 1:53.61 4 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 1:53.85 5 Max Franz (Austria) 1:53.93 6 Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1:53.94 7 Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 1:54.17 8 Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 1:54.30 9 Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 1:54.42 =10 Dominik Paris (Italy) 1:54.46 =10 Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 1:54.46 12 Bode Miller (U.S.) 1:54.67 13 Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland) 1:54.75 14 Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 1:54.88 15 Jared Goldberg (U.S.) 1:54.90 16 Peter Fill (Italy) 1:54.98 17 Adrien Theaux (France) 1:55.00 18 Ted Ligety (U.S.) 1:55.17 19 Natko Zrncic-Dim (Croatia) 1:55.26 20 Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 1:55.33 21 Romed Baumann (Austria) 1:55.36 22 Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 1:55.48 23 Alexis Pinturault (France) 1:55.68 24 Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 1:56.03 25 Morgan Pridy (Canada) 1:56.21 26 Paul De La Cuesta (Spain) 1:56.22 =27 Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France) 1:56.23 =27 Adam Zampa (Slovakia) 1:56.23 29 Martin Vrablik (Czech Republic) 1:56.36 30 Klemen Kosi (Slovenia) 1:56.41 31 Pavel Trikhichev (Russia) 1:56.65 32 Krystof Kryzl (Czech Republic) 1:56.68 33 Marc Oliveras (Andorra) 1:57.08 34 Ferran Terra (Spain) 1:57.23 35 Maciej Bydlinski (Poland) 1:57.36 36 Arnaud Alessandria (Monaco) 1:57.59 37 Igor Zakurdaev (Kazakhstan) 1:57.62 38 Georgi Georgiev (Bulgaria) 1:57.69 39 Christoffer Faarup (Denmark) 1:57.96 40 Henrik Von Appen (Chile) 1:58.49 41 Nikola Chongarov (Bulgaria) 1:58.68 42 Martin Khuber (Kazakhstan) 1:59.42 43 Cristian Javier Simari Birkner 1:59.63 (Argentina) 44 Igor Laikert (Bosnia And 1:59.76 Herzegovina) 45 Olivier Jenot (Monaco) 1:59.81 46 Jorge F. Birkner Ketelhohn 2:01.05 (Argentina) Matej Falat (Slovakia) DNF Yuri Danilochkin (Belarus) DNF Martin Bendik (Slovakia) DNF Ioan Valeriu Achiriloaie (Romania) DNF DNF - Denotes did not finish = - Denotes two or more participants share the same result (Compiled by Anand Basu)