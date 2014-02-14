版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 14日 星期五 22:11 BJT

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Men's super combined first run downhill result

Feb 14 Men's Alpine skiing super combined first run downhill
result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday.
 Rank  Name                                  Time
 1     Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)               1 minute 53.24 seconds
 2     Ondrej Bank (Czech Republic)          1:53.38
 3     Matthias Mayer (Austria)              1:53.61
 4     Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway)      1:53.85
 5     Max Franz (Austria)                   1:53.93
 6     Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)           1:53.94
 7     Ivica Kostelic (Croatia)              1:54.17
 8     Christof Innerhofer (Italy)           1:54.30
 9     Carlo Janka (Switzerland)             1:54.42
 =10   Dominik Paris (Italy)                 1:54.46
 =10   Beat Feuz (Switzerland)               1:54.46
 12    Bode Miller (U.S.)                    1:54.67
 13    Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland)          1:54.75
 14    Sandro Viletta (Switzerland)          1:54.88
 15    Jared Goldberg (U.S.)                 1:54.90
 16    Peter Fill (Italy)                    1:54.98
 17    Adrien Theaux (France)                1:55.00
 18    Ted Ligety (U.S.)                     1:55.17
 19    Natko Zrncic-Dim (Croatia)            1:55.26
 20    Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.)               1:55.33
 21    Romed Baumann (Austria)               1:55.36
 22    Otmar Striedinger (Austria)           1:55.48
 23    Alexis Pinturault (France)            1:55.68
 24    Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia)        1:56.03
 25    Morgan Pridy (Canada)                 1:56.21
 26    Paul De La Cuesta (Spain)             1:56.22
 =27   Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France)     1:56.23
 =27   Adam Zampa (Slovakia)                 1:56.23
 29    Martin Vrablik (Czech Republic)       1:56.36
 30    Klemen Kosi (Slovenia)                1:56.41
 31    Pavel Trikhichev (Russia)             1:56.65
 32    Krystof Kryzl (Czech Republic)        1:56.68
 33    Marc Oliveras (Andorra)               1:57.08
 34    Ferran Terra (Spain)                  1:57.23
 35    Maciej Bydlinski (Poland)             1:57.36
 36    Arnaud Alessandria (Monaco)           1:57.59
 37    Igor Zakurdaev (Kazakhstan)           1:57.62
 38    Georgi Georgiev (Bulgaria)            1:57.69
 39    Christoffer Faarup (Denmark)          1:57.96
 40    Henrik Von Appen (Chile)              1:58.49
 41    Nikola Chongarov (Bulgaria)           1:58.68
 42    Martin Khuber (Kazakhstan)            1:59.42
 43    Cristian Javier Simari Birkner        1:59.63
       (Argentina)                           
 44    Igor Laikert (Bosnia And              1:59.76
       Herzegovina)                          
 45    Olivier Jenot (Monaco)                1:59.81
 46    Jorge F. Birkner Ketelhohn            2:01.05
       (Argentina)                           
       Matej Falat (Slovakia)                DNF
       Yuri Danilochkin (Belarus)            DNF
       Martin Bendik (Slovakia)              DNF
       Ioan Valeriu Achiriloaie (Romania)    DNF
 DNF - Denotes did not finish
 =   - Denotes two or more participants share the same result

 (Compiled by Anand Basu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐