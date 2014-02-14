Olympics-Alpine skiing-Men's super combined first run downhill result

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
Feb 14 Men's Alpine skiing super combined first run downhill result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday. Rank Name Time 1 Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1 minute 53.24 seconds 2 Ondrej Bank (Czech Republic) 1:53.38 3 Matthias Mayer (Austria) 1:53.61 4 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 1:53.85 5 Max Franz (Austria) 1:53.93 6 Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1:53.94 7 Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 1:54.17 8 Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 1:54.30 9 Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 1:54.42 =10 Dominik Paris (Italy) 1:54.46 =10 Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 1:54.46 12 Bode Miller (U.S.) 1:54.67 13 Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland) 1:54.75 14 Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 1:54.88 15 Jared Goldberg (U.S.) 1:54.90 16 Peter Fill (Italy) 1:54.98 17 Adrien Theaux (France) 1:55.00 18 Ted Ligety (U.S.) 1:55.17 19 Natko Zrncic-Dim (Croatia) 1:55.26 20 Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 1:55.33 21 Romed Baumann (Austria) 1:55.36 22 Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 1:55.48 23 Alexis Pinturault (France) 1:55.68 24 Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 1:56.03 25 Morgan Pridy (Canada) 1:56.21 26 Paul De La Cuesta (Spain) 1:56.22 =27 Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France) 1:56.23 =27 Adam Zampa (Slovakia) 1:56.23 29 Martin Vrablik (Czech Republic) 1:56.36 30 Klemen Kosi (Slovenia) 1:56.41 31 Pavel Trikhichev (Russia) 1:56.65 32 Krystof Kryzl (Czech Republic) 1:56.68 33 Marc Oliveras (Andorra) 1:57.08 34 Ferran Terra (Spain) 1:57.23 35 Maciej Bydlinski (Poland) 1:57.36 36 Arnaud Alessandria (Monaco) 1:57.59 37 Igor Zakurdaev (Kazakhstan) 1:57.62 38 Georgi Georgiev (Bulgaria) 1:57.69 39 Christoffer Faarup (Denmark) 1:57.96 40 Henrik Von Appen (Chile) 1:58.49 41 Nikola Chongarov (Bulgaria) 1:58.68 42 Martin Khuber (Kazakhstan) 1:59.42 43 Cristian Javier Simari Birkner 1:59.63 (Argentina) 44 Igor Laikert (Bosnia And 1:59.76 Herzegovina) 45 Olivier Jenot (Monaco) 1:59.81 46 Jorge F. Birkner Ketelhohn 2:01.05 (Argentina) Matej Falat (Slovakia) DNF Yuri Danilochkin (Belarus) DNF Martin Bendik (Slovakia) DNF Ioan Valeriu Achiriloaie (Romania) DNF DNF - Denotes did not finish = - Denotes two or more participants share the same result (Compiled by Anand Basu)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.