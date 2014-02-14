版本:
Olympics-Alpine skiing-Men's super combined second run slalom and overall result

Feb 14 Men's Alpine skiing super combined second run slalom and
overall result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday.
 
 Rank  Name                                 Run 2 Time   Total Time
 1     Sandro Viletta (Switzerland)           50.32       2 minutes
                                             seconds    45.20 seconds
 2     Ivica Kostelic (Croatia)               51.37        2:45.54
 3     Christof Innerhofer (Italy)            51.37        2:45.67
 4     Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)                53.02        2:46.26
 5     Adam Zampa (Slovakia)                  50.11        2:46.34
 6     Bode Miller (U.S.)                     51.93        2:46.60
 7     Ondrej Bank (Czech Republic)           53.46        2:46.84
 =8    Carlo Janka (Switzerland)              52.46        2:46.88
 =8    Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)            52.94        2:46.88
 10    Natko Zrncic-Dim (Croatia)             51.80        2:47.06
 11    Jared Goldberg (U.S.)                  52.39        2:47.29
 12    Ted Ligety (U.S.)                      52.22        2:47.39
 13    Matthias Mayer (Austria)               53.85        2:47.46
 14    Romed Baumann (Austria)                52.23        2:47.59
 15    Beat Feuz (Switzerland)                53.29        2:47.75
 16    Martin Vrablik (Czech Republic)        51.56        2:47.92
 17    Adrien Theaux (France)                 53.66        2:48.66
 18    Dominik Paris (Italy)                  54.99        2:49.45
 19    Krystof Kryzl (Czech Republic)         53.21        2:49.89
 20    Morgan Pridy (Canada)                  53.82        2:50.03
 21    Otmar Striedinger (Austria)            54.98        2:50.46
 22    Paul De La Cuesta (Spain)              55.84        2:52.06
 23    Nikola Chongarov (Bulgaria)            53.73        2:52.41
 24    Pavel Trikhichev (Russia)              56.64        2:53.29
 25    Ferran Terra (Spain)                   56.31        2:53.54
 26    Igor Zakurdaev (Kazakhstan)            57.02        2:54.64
 27    Igor Laikert (Bosnia And               55.94        2:55.70
       Herzegovina)                                     
 28    Olivier Jenot (Monaco)                 56.01        2:55.82
 29    Cristian Javier Simari Birkner         56.46        2:56.09
       (Argentina)                                      
 30    Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia)        1:02.43       2:58.46
 31    Marc Oliveras (Andorra)               1:01.46       2:58.54
 32    Henrik Von Appen (Chile)              1:00.42       2:58.91
 33    Martin Khuber (Kazakhstan)            1:00.44       2:59.86
 34    Christoffer Faarup (Denmark)          1:10.36       3:08.32
       Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway)        DNF           DNF
       Max Franz (Austria)                     DNF           DNF
       Maciej Bydlinski (Poland)               DNF           DNF
       Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland)            DNF           DNF
       Peter Fill (Italy)                      DNF           DNF
       Alexis Pinturault (France)              DNF           DNF
       Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France)       DNF           DNF
       Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.)                 DNF           DNF
       Jorge F. Birkner Ketelhohn              DNF           DNF
       (Argentina)                                      
       Georgi Georgiev (Bulgaria)              DNF           DNF
       Arnaud Alessandria (Monaco)             DNF           DNF
       Klemen Kosi (Slovenia)                  DSQ           DSQ
 DNF - Denotes did not finish
 DSQ - Denotes disqualified
 =   - Denotes two or more participants share the same result

 (Compiled by Anand Basu)
