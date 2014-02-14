Olympics-Alpine skiing-Men's super combined second run slalom and overall result

Feb 14 Men's Alpine skiing super combined second run slalom and overall result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday. Rank Name Run 2 Time Total Time 1 Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 50.32 2 minutes seconds 45.20 seconds 2 Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 51.37 2:45.54 3 Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 51.37 2:45.67 4 Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 53.02 2:46.26 5 Adam Zampa (Slovakia) 50.11 2:46.34 6 Bode Miller (U.S.) 51.93 2:46.60 7 Ondrej Bank (Czech Republic) 53.46 2:46.84 =8 Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 52.46 2:46.88 =8 Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 52.94 2:46.88 10 Natko Zrncic-Dim (Croatia) 51.80 2:47.06 11 Jared Goldberg (U.S.) 52.39 2:47.29 12 Ted Ligety (U.S.) 52.22 2:47.39 13 Matthias Mayer (Austria) 53.85 2:47.46 14 Romed Baumann (Austria) 52.23 2:47.59 15 Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 53.29 2:47.75 16 Martin Vrablik (Czech Republic) 51.56 2:47.92 17 Adrien Theaux (France) 53.66 2:48.66 18 Dominik Paris (Italy) 54.99 2:49.45 19 Krystof Kryzl (Czech Republic) 53.21 2:49.89 20 Morgan Pridy (Canada) 53.82 2:50.03 21 Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 54.98 2:50.46 22 Paul De La Cuesta (Spain) 55.84 2:52.06 23 Nikola Chongarov (Bulgaria) 53.73 2:52.41 24 Pavel Trikhichev (Russia) 56.64 2:53.29 25 Ferran Terra (Spain) 56.31 2:53.54 26 Igor Zakurdaev (Kazakhstan) 57.02 2:54.64 27 Igor Laikert (Bosnia And 55.94 2:55.70 Herzegovina) 28 Olivier Jenot (Monaco) 56.01 2:55.82 29 Cristian Javier Simari Birkner 56.46 2:56.09 (Argentina) 30 Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 1:02.43 2:58.46 31 Marc Oliveras (Andorra) 1:01.46 2:58.54 32 Henrik Von Appen (Chile) 1:00.42 2:58.91 33 Martin Khuber (Kazakhstan) 1:00.44 2:59.86 34 Christoffer Faarup (Denmark) 1:10.36 3:08.32 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) DNF DNF Max Franz (Austria) DNF DNF Maciej Bydlinski (Poland) DNF DNF Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland) DNF DNF Peter Fill (Italy) DNF DNF Alexis Pinturault (France) DNF DNF Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France) DNF DNF Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) DNF DNF Jorge F. Birkner Ketelhohn DNF DNF (Argentina) Georgi Georgiev (Bulgaria) DNF DNF Arnaud Alessandria (Monaco) DNF DNF Klemen Kosi (Slovenia) DSQ DSQ DNF - Denotes did not finish DSQ - Denotes disqualified = - Denotes two or more participants share the same result (Compiled by Anand Basu)