Olympics-Alpine skiing-Men's super-G result

Feb 16 Men's Alpine skiing super-G result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday. Rank Name Time 1 Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1 minute 18.14 seconds 2 Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 1:18.44 =3 Jan Hudec (Canada) 1:18.67 =3 Bode Miller (U.S.) 1:18.67 5 Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 1:18.69 6 Max Franz (Austria) 1:18.74 7 Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1:18.76 8 Peter Fill (Italy) 1:18.85 9 Ondrej Bank (Czech Republic) 1:19.11 10 Morgan Pridy (Canada) 1:19.19 11 Adrien Theaux (France) 1:19.35 12 Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 1:19.38 13 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 1:19.44 14 Ted Ligety (U.S.) 1:19.48 15 Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France) 1:19.53 16 Dominik Paris (Italy) 1:19.70 =17 David Poisson (France) 1:19.74 =17 Werner Heel (Italy) 1:19.74 =19 Johan Clarey (France) 1:19.75 =19 Natko Zrncic-Dim (Croatia) 1:19.75 21 Georg Streitberger (Austria) 1:19.77 22 Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 1:20.01 23 Travis Ganong (U.S.) 1:20.02 =24 Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 1:20.19 =24 Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 1:20.19 26 Pavel Trikhichev (Russia) 1:20.62 27 Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 1:20.65 28 Adam Zampa (Slovakia) 1:20.95 29 Klemen Kosi (Slovenia) 1:21.27 30 Dmitriy Koshkin (Kazakhstan) 1:21.50 31 Stepan Zuev (Russia) 1:21.54 32 Henrik Von Appen (Chile) 1:21.88 33 Martin Vrablik (Czech Republic) 1:22.01 34 Marc Oliveras (Andorra) 1:22.02 35 Olivier Jenot (Monaco) 1:22.20 36 Andreas Zampa (Slovakia) 1:22.42 37 Yuri Danilochkin (Belarus) 1:22.45 38 Maciej Bydlinski (Poland) 1:22.51 39 Nikola Chongarov (Bulgaria) 1:22.59 40 Martin Khuber (Kazakhstan) 1:22.60 41 Georgi Georgiev (Bulgaria) 1:22.72 42 Matej Falat (Slovakia) 1:22.81 43 Martin Bendik (Slovakia) 1:23.06 44 Igor Zakurdaev (Kazakhstan) 1:23.13 45 Eugenio Claro (Chile) 1:23.31 46 Christoffer Faarup (Denmark) 1:23.34 47 Cristian Javier Simari Birkner (Argentina) 1:23.36 48 Marko Vukicevic (Serbia) 1:23.88 49 Jorge F. Birkner Ketelhohn (Argentina) 1:23.89 50 Igor Laikert (Bosnia And Herzegovina) 1:24.20 51 Kostas Sykaras (Greece) 1:26.32 52 Dmytro Mytsak (Ukraine) 1:28.51 Alexander Glebov (Russia) DNF Didier Defago (Switzerland) DNF Christof Innerhofer (Italy) DNF Matthias Mayer (Austria) DNF Paul De La Cuesta (Spain) DNF Georg Lindner (Rep. Of Moldova) DNF Arnaud Alessandria (Monaco) DNF Roberts Rode (Latvia) DNF Erik Guay (Canada) DSQ Ferran Terra (Spain) DSQ Massimiliano Valcareggi (Greece) DSQ DNF - Denotes did not finish DSQ - Denotes did not start = - Denotes two or more participants share the same result (Compiled by Subhranshu Sahu)