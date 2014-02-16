版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 16日 星期日 16:26 BJT

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Men's super-G result

Feb 16 Men's Alpine skiing super-G result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on
Sunday.

 Rank   Name                                          Time
 1      Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)                       1 minute 18.14 seconds
 2      Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.)                       1:18.44
 =3     Jan Hudec (Canada)                            1:18.67
 =3     Bode Miller (U.S.)                            1:18.67
 5      Otmar Striedinger (Austria)                   1:18.69
 6      Max Franz (Austria)                           1:18.74
 7      Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)                   1:18.76
 8      Peter Fill (Italy)                            1:18.85
 9      Ondrej Bank (Czech Republic)                  1:19.11
 10     Morgan Pridy (Canada)                         1:19.19
 11     Adrien Theaux (France)                        1:19.35
 12     Patrick Kueng (Switzerland)                   1:19.38
 13     Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway)              1:19.44
 14     Ted Ligety (U.S.)                             1:19.48
 15     Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France)             1:19.53
 16     Dominik Paris (Italy)                         1:19.70
 =17    David Poisson (France)                        1:19.74
 =17    Werner Heel (Italy)                           1:19.74
 =19    Johan Clarey (France)                         1:19.75
 =19    Natko Zrncic-Dim (Croatia)                    1:19.75
 21     Georg Streitberger (Austria)                  1:19.77
 22     Carlo Janka (Switzerland)                     1:20.01
 23     Travis Ganong (U.S.)                          1:20.02
 =24    Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada)               1:20.19
 =24    Ivica Kostelic (Croatia)                      1:20.19
 26     Pavel Trikhichev (Russia)                     1:20.62
 27     Beat Feuz (Switzerland)                       1:20.65
 28     Adam Zampa (Slovakia)                         1:20.95
 29     Klemen Kosi (Slovenia)                        1:21.27
 30     Dmitriy Koshkin (Kazakhstan)                  1:21.50
 31     Stepan Zuev (Russia)                          1:21.54
 32     Henrik Von Appen (Chile)                      1:21.88
 33     Martin Vrablik (Czech Republic)               1:22.01
 34     Marc Oliveras (Andorra)                       1:22.02
 35     Olivier Jenot (Monaco)                        1:22.20
 36     Andreas Zampa (Slovakia)                      1:22.42
 37     Yuri Danilochkin (Belarus)                    1:22.45
 38     Maciej Bydlinski (Poland)                     1:22.51
 39     Nikola Chongarov (Bulgaria)                   1:22.59
 40     Martin Khuber (Kazakhstan)                    1:22.60
 41     Georgi Georgiev (Bulgaria)                    1:22.72
 42     Matej Falat (Slovakia)                        1:22.81
 43     Martin Bendik (Slovakia)                      1:23.06
 44     Igor Zakurdaev (Kazakhstan)                   1:23.13
 45     Eugenio Claro (Chile)                         1:23.31
 46     Christoffer Faarup (Denmark)                  1:23.34
 47     Cristian Javier Simari Birkner (Argentina)    1:23.36
 48     Marko Vukicevic (Serbia)                      1:23.88
 49     Jorge F. Birkner Ketelhohn (Argentina)        1:23.89
 50     Igor Laikert (Bosnia And Herzegovina)         1:24.20
 51     Kostas Sykaras (Greece)                       1:26.32
 52     Dmytro Mytsak (Ukraine)                       1:28.51
        Alexander Glebov (Russia)                     DNF
        Didier Defago (Switzerland)                   DNF
        Christof Innerhofer (Italy)                   DNF
        Matthias Mayer (Austria)                      DNF
        Paul De La Cuesta (Spain)                     DNF
        Georg Lindner (Rep. Of Moldova)               DNF
        Arnaud Alessandria (Monaco)                   DNF
        Roberts Rode (Latvia)                         DNF
        Erik Guay (Canada)                            DSQ
        Ferran Terra (Spain)                          DSQ
        Massimiliano Valcareggi (Greece)              DSQ
    
     
DNF - Denotes did not finish
DSQ - Denotes did not start    
=   - Denotes two or more participants share the same result

 (Compiled by Subhranshu Sahu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐