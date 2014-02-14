Olympics-Alpine Skiing-Neureuther misses Sochi flight after car crash

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 14 German slalom specialist Felix Neureuther is being examined for whiplash following a car accident on an icy road on his way to the airport to the Sochi Olympic Games, Germany's skiing federation spokesman said on Friday.
"He hit the crash barrier on a slippery, snowy road," Ralph Eder told Reuters, adding that Neureuther was able to continue driving after the accident.
"His doctor is examining him now for whiplash."
The medical exam will determine if and when the 29-year-old would be able to fly to Sochi to start in Wednesday's giant slalom and next Saturday's slalom, Eder said.
Neureuther, the son of double Olympic champion Rosi Mittermaier and six-time slalom World Cup winner Christian Neureuther, missed his plane from Munich after the crash.
Despite having had an injury-plagued season, Neureuther is tipped to be a medal contender in both races. He won a World Cup giant slalom and two slaloms last month, including the prestigious Kitzbuehel slalom. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, editing by Alan Baldwin)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.