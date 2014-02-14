UPDATE 2-Olympics-Alpine Skiing-Whiplashed Neureuther to fly to Sochi

* German hits barrier driving to catch flight to Sochi

By Annika Breidthardt

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 14 German slalom specialist Felix Neureuther will fly to Sochi on Saturday following a car accident on an icy road on his way to the airport on Friday, the German skiing federation said.

One of the medal favourites in the giant slalom and slalom races, Neureuther suffered whiplash and pulled ligaments when he hit a crash barrier near Starnberg on the way from Garmisch-Partenkirchen to Munich early on Friday.

But he had no bone injuries.

"I'm doing well given the circumstances," Neureuther said in Munich. "I am flying to Sochi tomorrow."

The 29-year-old was able to continue driving but went to see his doctor in Munich, from where he had intended to take an early morning flight with his team mates to Sochi, via Frankfurt.

Police and prosecutors opened an investigation into Neureuther's accident as the skier left the scene without waiting for police and instead called them, a spokesman for Upper Bavarian police told Reuters by phone.

"Anyone who causes an accident is obliged to stay at the scene but Mr Neureuther continued his drive and called police," he said.

The spokesman said, however, he expected there would be no legal problem with Neureuther, the son of double Olympic champion Rosi Mittermaier and six-time slalom World Cup winner Christian Neureuther, flying to Sochi.

"In my personal view, Neureuther can fly to Sochi and the police wishes him every success in his sport," he said, adding that the damage to the crash barrier appeared to be "not dramatic".

Neureuther was in the car with his biathlete girlfriend Miriam Goessner, who has been the talk of her sport after appearing naked in the German edition of Playboy on Thursday.

She is not taking part in Sochi due to injury.

"Luckily nothing bad happened to us," Goessner told German newspaper tz. "The ice came out of nowhere. You couldn't foresee it. It was lucky it was so early and there were no other cars around."

Despite having had an injury-plagued season, Neureuther is tipped to be a medal contender in both races. He won a World Cup giant slalom and two slaloms last month, including the prestigious Kitzbuehel slalom. (Additional reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Alan Baldwin and Ed Osmond)