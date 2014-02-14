版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 14日 星期五 20:25 BJT

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Viletta wins super combined gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 14 Sandro Viletta of Switzerland won the Olympic men's super combined gold medal on Friday in a combined time of two minutes 45.20 seconds.

Croatia's Ivica Kostelic took the silver medal, 0.34 seconds back, with Italy's Christof Innerhofer finishing in the bronze medal position.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐